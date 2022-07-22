 TikTok adds auto-caption and translate, so you can understand that cool Japanese chef - PhoneArena
TikTok adds auto-caption and translate, so you can understand that cool Japanese chef

Apps
TikTok is launching a new batch of accessibility tools, aimed to bridge the language gap and globalize its content. The platform is rolling out a new auto-caption feature, alongside an expanded translation functionality, which will allow users to easily translate captions, stickers, and video descriptions.

The auto-generated captions feature is pretty self-explanatory - if you turn this thing on, an algorithm will automatically transcribe the audio into text. That’s helpful if your favorite TikTok creator has a thick accent, but what about that Japanese chef you just love but don’t understand a thing of what he’s saying?


That’s where the new translation features come in - TikTok is offering a full translation suite, including translation of the aforementioned auto-generated captions, plus translation of video descriptions, and also stickers.

These new features are in the early rollout stage now, so you should start seeing them in some videos. These updates will support an initial batch of languages including English, Portuguese, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Turkish (the promised Japanese is coming, given the example images).



TikTok is growing fast - the platform has over 1.39 billion monthly active users at the moment, with 1.8 billion predicted by the end of 2022. TikTok expanded the length of the videos to 10 minutes back in February in a bid to challenge YouTube in the long video segment but according to our poll, the company still lags behind in this particular segment.

