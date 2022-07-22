TikTok adds auto-caption and translate, so you can understand that cool Japanese chef







That’s where the new translation features come in - TikTok is offering a full translation suite, including translation of the aforementioned auto-generated captions, plus translation of video descriptions, and also stickers.



These new features are in the early rollout stage now, so you should start seeing them in some videos. These updates will support an initial batch of languages including English, Portuguese, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Turkish (the promised Japanese is coming, given the example images).



