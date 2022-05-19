YouTube now shows the best parts of a video, lets you loop it indefinitely, and more
YouTube will now mark the "most replayed parts of a video" in a graph above the progress bar, enabling you to jump to the potentially most significant part of a clip without the need to skip every five or ten seconds. The higher the peak, the more times that section was replayed by other users. And, when you rewind the video to the most watchable part, you'll see a new message below the thumbnail that says "most repeated."
YouTube has begun rolling out the new feature on web and mobile, but it's still not widely available, so don't worry if you are not seeing this new graph. Previously, only YouTube Premium subscribers had access to the feature, but now the platform has decided to make it available to its other users as well.
Well, if you're like us, when you don't know how to do something, you head to YouTube and start looking for a tutorial, hoping you'll find one that will teach you. But sometimes videos are too long, and you only need a specific part of them. So what do you do? You begin to skip parts in search of the one you need.
With YouTube's new graph feature, there is a high probability that users will just skip to the most intriguing section of a video and then leave, which will result in a shorter watch time for the clip.
So, it will be interesting to see if YouTube's new graph will cause content creators to make less money in the future. We guess we will find out eventually, once it is widely available and everyone can choose to either watch the whole video or just skip to the most intriguing part and then leave.
On a meta level, this small change may alter the way creators edit videos, further pushing them to jam-pack every minute with relevant information (or tons of jump cuts), bringing in another overhaul of style and how YouTubers do things post-2022.
A new graph isn't the only feature coming to YouTube. On its community page, the video platform also announced the introduction of a "Single Loop" option, which will enable you to repeat a video as many times as you want.
When you enter fullscreen to watch a video, you will also see a new set of buttons. Now you can like, dislike, open the comment section, add a video to a playlist, or just share the clip with a friend, directly from fullscreen mode.
Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection
or reload the browser
Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger ×
YouTube has begun rolling out the new feature on web and mobile, but it's still not widely available, so don't worry if you are not seeing this new graph. Previously, only YouTube Premium subscribers had access to the feature, but now the platform has decided to make it available to its other users as well.
How could YouTube's new graph help users?
Well, if you're like us, when you don't know how to do something, you head to YouTube and start looking for a tutorial, hoping you'll find one that will teach you. But sometimes videos are too long, and you only need a specific part of them. So what do you do? You begin to skip parts in search of the one you need.
Now, with this new feature, next time you open a "How to" video, you will see the most viewed portion, which could be the part where the creator explains how to do the thing you want to learn, and you will skip directly to it.
A potential problem for creators
With YouTube's new graph feature, there is a high probability that users will just skip to the most intriguing section of a video and then leave, which will result in a shorter watch time for the clip.
But if you are a content creator on YouTube, you know that it's important for viewers to watch the whole video. This way, the platform's algorithms will see that the content you produce is engaging and useful, which will make them suggest your videos to more people, leading to more views and then, potentially, more earnings from ad revenue.
So, it will be interesting to see if YouTube's new graph will cause content creators to make less money in the future. We guess we will find out eventually, once it is widely available and everyone can choose to either watch the whole video or just skip to the most intriguing part and then leave.
On a meta level, this small change may alter the way creators edit videos, further pushing them to jam-pack every minute with relevant information (or tons of jump cuts), bringing in another overhaul of style and how YouTubers do things post-2022.
A new endless repeat feature and new full-screen action buttons
A new graph isn't the only feature coming to YouTube. On its community page, the video platform also announced the introduction of a "Single Loop" option, which will enable you to repeat a video as many times as you want.
So, to loop indefinitely, Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" on YouTube. Open the video on your iPhone or Android, and in the video player, tap on the Settings icon. There will be a new repeat button, which when pressed will cause the video to loop. If you want to repeat the song on your computer, just right click on the video and press the loop button.
When you enter fullscreen to watch a video, you will also see a new set of buttons. Now you can like, dislike, open the comment section, add a video to a playlist, or just share the clip with a friend, directly from fullscreen mode.
or reload the browser
Things that are NOT allowed: