YouTube tests a new way for creators to talk back
This year, YouTube has been focusing on boosting community and fan engagement. Back in March, the platform introduced a feature that lets creators share exclusive Shorts with their subscribers. Then, in September, it launched a dedicated space within creators' channels where subscribers can have discussions. Now, YouTube is testing yet another way to keep fans engaged.
Here's how it works – if a creator is part of the test, they'll see a sound wave icon when replying to comments. They can hit that, record their voice, and post it like a regular reply. As for everyone else, these audio replies will still show up in the comments section, where you can interact with them just like any other response. YouTube's goal? To help creators and their fans connect in a more personal way.
Honestly, while this is an interesting feature, I can't see myself using it much. Do I really need to hear a creator answering a comment? Probably not. It feels a bit clunky – reading the comment and then listening to the answer seems like extra work when just reading it all would be faster. Still, it's a creative way for creators to connect with their audience, even if it feels a little unfinished for now.
YouTube is also adding a transcript button below voice replies, so you can read the comment instead of listening to the audio. Right now, this voice reply feature is limited to a handful of creators in the US, and it only works on the iOS YouTube app – and only for their own channels.
Selected creators can already leave a voice reply in the comments section. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
On the YouTube front, there's more news: YouTube TV is offering a 6-month price lock to some users who try to cancel after its latest price increase. YouTube has also expanded custom playback speeds for more users, and YouTube Music now lets you pin music to its Speed Dial section.
