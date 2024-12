YouTube tests a new way for creators to talk back

This year, YouTube has been focusing on boosting community and fan engagement. Back in March, the platform introduced a feature that lets creators share exclusive Shorts with their subscribers. Then, in September, it launched a dedicated space within creators' channels where subscribers can have discussions. Now, YouTube is testing yet another way to keep fans engaged.Next time you leave a comment on a YouTube video, there's a chance you'll get a voice response from the creator. YouTube's rolling out a test with a select group of creators, letting them record audio replies to comments.Here's how it works – if a creator is part of the test, they'll see a sound wave icon when replying to comments. They can hit that, record their voice, and post it like a regular reply. As for everyone else, these audio replies will still show up in the comments section, where you can interact with them just like any other response. YouTube's goal? To help creators and their fans connect in a more personal way.YouTube is also adding a transcript button below voice replies, so you can read the comment instead of listening to the audio. Right now, this voice reply feature is limited to a handful of creators in the US, and it only works on the iOS YouTube app – and only for their own channels.