Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

YouTube tests a new way for creators to talk back

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apps Google
YouTube app along with other Google's app on a smartphone screen.
This year, YouTube has been focusing on boosting community and fan engagement. Back in March, the platform introduced a feature that lets creators share exclusive Shorts with their subscribers. Then, in September, it launched a dedicated space within creators' channels where subscribers can have discussions. Now, YouTube is testing yet another way to keep fans engaged.

Next time you leave a comment on a YouTube video, there's a chance you'll get a voice response from the creator. YouTube's rolling out a test with a select group of creators, letting them record audio replies to comments.

Here's how it works – if a creator is part of the test, they'll see a sound wave icon when replying to comments. They can hit that, record their voice, and post it like a regular reply. As for everyone else, these audio replies will still show up in the comments section, where you can interact with them just like any other response. YouTube's goal? To help creators and their fans connect in a more personal way.

YouTube is also adding a transcript button below voice replies, so you can read the comment instead of listening to the audio. Right now, this voice reply feature is limited to a handful of creators in the US, and it only works on the iOS YouTube app – and only for their own channels.



Honestly, while this is an interesting feature, I can't see myself using it much. Do I really need to hear a creator answering a comment? Probably not. It feels a bit clunky – reading the comment and then listening to the answer seems like extra work when just reading it all would be faster. Still, it's a creative way for creators to connect with their audience, even if it feels a little unfinished for now.

On the YouTube front, there's more news: YouTube TV is offering a 6-month price lock to some users who try to cancel after its latest price increase. YouTube has also expanded custom playback speeds for more users, and YouTube Music now lets you pin music to its Speed Dial section.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless