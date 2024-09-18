YouTube launches new Communities experience for fans and creators

YouTube's new Communities experience | Screenshot credit: YouTube

With Communities, YouTube is trying to bring the same level of interaction between creators and fans as Twitch has been providing since launch. This is one of the major features that helps communities grow, something that YouTube creators have been requesting for a very long time.Frankly, it’s baffling that YouTube hasn’t made any changes to the way fans chat with each other until now. Now let’s see how this will evolve and whether or not YouTube will listen to the feedback provided by creators and make the necessary changes to further improve the Community experience (if needed).If you’re one of the YouTube creators that can now access the new Community experience, let us know in the comments what you think.