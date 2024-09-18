Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

YouTube launches new Communities experience for fans and creators

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube Communities experience
YouTube has revamped its Communities experience and turned it into a dedicated space for creators and fans to connect. This has been long overdue since YouTube didn’t have a dedicated space where subscribers could chat with each other and the creator directly.

While using the new Communities space, fans will be able to take advantage of familiar features such as the ability to like posts and comments. Additionally, the new Communities experience comes with its own moderation tools, although there are some things that are different in a few key ways.

For example, conversations and comments can be initiated and shared by fans, with creator control over who can participate. However, it’s important to mention that only subscribers can post in Communities. Other key features of the new Communities experience include:

  • Dedicated space: A dedicated spot for conversation and connection, empowering creators to maintain control over their content and brand while fostering meaningful community engagement in a comfortable and inviting space.
  • Continuous dialog: Conversations transcend individual videos and posts, allowing topics to flow organically and continue over time.
  • Community-powered: Fans drive the space, creating a sense of belonging where like-minded individuals can connect, learn, and share their passions.

YouTube announced that it has already started testing Communities on mobile devices with a small group of creators and their fans. The streaming service plans to make it available to more creators by the end of the year, before expanding access to more channels in early 2025.

YouTube launches new Communities experience for fans and creators
YouTube's new Communities experience | Screenshot credit: YouTube

With Communities, YouTube is trying to bring the same level of interaction between creators and fans as Twitch has been providing since launch. This is one of the major features that helps communities grow, something that YouTube creators have been requesting for a very long time.

Frankly, it’s baffling that YouTube hasn’t made any changes to the way fans chat with each other until now. Now let’s see how this will evolve and whether or not YouTube will listen to the feedback provided by creators and make the necessary changes to further improve the Community experience (if needed).

If you’re one of the YouTube creators that can now access the new Community experience, let us know in the comments what you think.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price
Motorola's budget Moto G 5G (2024) gets a new discount at Amazon, landing it at its best price

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A56 is one of the most interesting mid-rangers coming in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A56 is one of the most interesting mid-rangers coming in 2025
Mass layoffs to follow after Samsung’s Exynos dreams get crushed again
Mass layoffs to follow after Samsung’s Exynos dreams get crushed again
iPhone 16 uses neat battery removal trick to boost repairability scores
iPhone 16 uses neat battery removal trick to boost repairability scores
The strangest bug in years is causing the Messages app to crash on iOS 18
The strangest bug in years is causing the Messages app to crash on iOS 18
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture
Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless