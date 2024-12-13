Following its latest hike, YouTube TV offers 6-month price lock to some users who try to cancel

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The deal is presented during the cancellation process as a last-ditch effort to retain the subscriber. Initially, YouTube TV asks users if they would like to pause their subscription before presenting the offer to stay connected for a few more months at the current price.While this offer appears to be available to some users, it is not being offered to everyone. For those who do receive the offer, it provides additional time to find an alternative to YouTube TV before the new pricing takes effect.The continuing price increases were the reason I left YouTube TV as a customer years ago. However, I'm glad that YouTube TV is offering a six-month price lock to some users, as this will give them some time to decide whether they want to stay with YouTube TV or switch to a different streaming service. Hopefully the price hikes slow down or stop altogether, as cutting the cord is slowly becoming more expensive nowadays than paying for traditional cable.