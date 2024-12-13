Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Following its latest hike, YouTube TV offers 6-month price lock to some users who try to cancel

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Image of smartphone with YouTube TV
Some YouTube TV subscribers who are trying to cancel their subscriptions are being offered a six-month price lock at the current rate of $72.99 per month, even though the service announced a price increase to $82.99 per month starting in January 2025.r

YouTube TV, which began as a cable TV alternative, has become a popular streaming service with a wide variety of channels and features. However, the service has undergone multiple price increases over the years, which has led some subscribers to consider canceling their subscriptions.  

In response to the announced price increase, many subscribers have expressed their frustration and indicated their intention to cancel YouTube TV. Some users have even taken to social media to voice their complaints and discuss potential alternatives.

Interestingly, some users who initiate the cancellation process are being presented with a deal to retain their subscription, at least temporarily. As reported, YouTube TV is offering a six-month extension at the current price to certain users attempting to cancel. This offer serves as a price lock for a few more months, acting as an incentive for subscribers to stay with the service a bit longer.  


The deal is presented during the cancellation process as a last-ditch effort to retain the subscriber. Initially, YouTube TV asks users if they would like to pause their subscription before presenting the offer to stay connected for a few more months at the current price.

While this offer appears to be available to some users, it is not being offered to everyone. For those who do receive the offer, it provides additional time to find an alternative to YouTube TV before the new pricing takes effect.

The continuing price increases were the reason I left YouTube TV as a customer years ago. However, I'm glad that YouTube TV is offering a six-month price lock to some users, as this will give them some time to decide whether they want to stay with YouTube TV or switch to a different streaming service. Hopefully the price hikes slow down or stop altogether, as cutting the cord is slowly becoming more expensive nowadays than paying for traditional cable.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless