Following its latest hike, YouTube TV offers 6-month price lock to some users who try to cancel
Some YouTube TV subscribers who are trying to cancel their subscriptions are being offered a six-month price lock at the current rate of $72.99 per month, even though the service announced a price increase to $82.99 per month starting in January 2025.r
YouTube TV, which began as a cable TV alternative, has become a popular streaming service with a wide variety of channels and features. However, the service has undergone multiple price increases over the years, which has led some subscribers to consider canceling their subscriptions.
Interestingly, some users who initiate the cancellation process are being presented with a deal to retain their subscription, at least temporarily. As reported, YouTube TV is offering a six-month extension at the current price to certain users attempting to cancel. This offer serves as a price lock for a few more months, acting as an incentive for subscribers to stay with the service a bit longer.
While this offer appears to be available to some users, it is not being offered to everyone. For those who do receive the offer, it provides additional time to find an alternative to YouTube TV before the new pricing takes effect.
YouTube TV, which began as a cable TV alternative, has become a popular streaming service with a wide variety of channels and features. However, the service has undergone multiple price increases over the years, which has led some subscribers to consider canceling their subscriptions.
In response to the announced price increase, many subscribers have expressed their frustration and indicated their intention to cancel YouTube TV. Some users have even taken to social media to voice their complaints and discuss potential alternatives.
Interestingly, some users who initiate the cancellation process are being presented with a deal to retain their subscription, at least temporarily. As reported, YouTube TV is offering a six-month extension at the current price to certain users attempting to cancel. This offer serves as a price lock for a few more months, acting as an incentive for subscribers to stay with the service a bit longer.
PSA: If you go to Settings > Cancel on YouTube TV and choose “Cost” as the reason for canceling, they’ll offer you the old rate as a promo for the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/ERgsz0Rk8j— Erik Groset (@ErikGroset) December 13, 2024
The deal is presented during the cancellation process as a last-ditch effort to retain the subscriber. Initially, YouTube TV asks users if they would like to pause their subscription before presenting the offer to stay connected for a few more months at the current price.
While this offer appears to be available to some users, it is not being offered to everyone. For those who do receive the offer, it provides additional time to find an alternative to YouTube TV before the new pricing takes effect.
The continuing price increases were the reason I left YouTube TV as a customer years ago. However, I'm glad that YouTube TV is offering a six-month price lock to some users, as this will give them some time to decide whether they want to stay with YouTube TV or switch to a different streaming service. Hopefully the price hikes slow down or stop altogether, as cutting the cord is slowly becoming more expensive nowadays than paying for traditional cable.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: