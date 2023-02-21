YouTube has new podcast features in the works, currently testing with select creators

YouTube tests new tools for podcasts

YouTube's into podcasting, a little background

In 2022, YouTube became even more serious about the endeavor as some leaked slideshows were detailed ( via 9to5Google ). These plans included new "search and discovery" tools, as well as a "podcast destination page" and "official podcast cards". Later, the company also published a guide for creators that were looking into podcasting on YouTube.





All in all, YouTube is definitely becoming more popular for podcasters and podcast fans alike. We'll have to wait and see what other features the platform may get for podcast fans.

