YouTube Playables expands to more users, Brings games to the mobile app and web
YouTube is rolling out Playables, its new gaming feature, to a wider audience in the US, U.K., Canada, and Australia. Playables are free, easy-to-play games that can be accessed directly within the YouTube app on Android and iOS devices, as well as on the desktop web version.
Playables can be found in several locations within the YouTube app. You might discover them as a carousel on the Home feed, or you can browse through the Explore navigation drawer, conveniently located beneath the Podcasts hub. If you've found a Playable you particularly enjoy, you have the option to save it, and it will then appear in the You tab, right under "Your movies & TV."
It remains to be seen how Playables will ultimately impact the YouTube experience and whether it will successfully carve out a niche in the competitive mobile gaming landscape. For now, users in the select regions can explore this new feature and discover a new dimension of entertainment within the familiar YouTube app.
These games offer a diverse range of genres, catering to various interests. With over 75 games available, you can delve into action-packed adventures, test your skills in sports challenges, exercise your brain with puzzles, enjoy classic arcade fun, strategize in RPGs, engage in board and card games, or even put your knowledge to the test with trivia and word games. Some of the popular titles include "Angry Birds Showdown," "Words of Wonders," "Cut The Rope," "Tomb of the Mask," and "Trivia Crack."
YouTube Premium subscribers have the added benefit of enjoying uninterrupted background play of their current videos while the game audio is muted. However, for free users, the game audio takes precedence. Every Playable is equipped with user-friendly controls, allowing you to exit the game, adjust the audio settings, save your progress, or access additional options through an overflow menu.
Credit: YouTube
Initially introduced as an experiment, Playables is now gradually expanding its reach, with plans to become available to even more users in the coming months. While YouTube hasn't explicitly labeled it as a gaming platform, this move suggests the company is exploring new ways to engage its audience and diversify its content offerings.
