Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

YouTube Playables expands to more users, Brings games to the mobile app and web

By
0comments
YouTube Playables expands to more users, Brings games to the mobile app and web
YouTube is rolling out Playables, its new gaming feature, to a wider audience in the US, U.K., Canada, and Australia. Playables are free, easy-to-play games that can be accessed directly within the YouTube app on Android and iOS devices, as well as on the desktop web version.

Playables can be found in several locations within the YouTube app. You might discover them as a carousel on the Home feed, or you can browse through the Explore navigation drawer, conveniently located beneath the Podcasts hub. If you've found a Playable you particularly enjoy, you have the option to save it, and it will then appear in the You tab, right under "Your movies & TV."

These games offer a diverse range of genres, catering to various interests. With over 75 games available, you can delve into action-packed adventures, test your skills in sports challenges, exercise your brain with puzzles, enjoy classic arcade fun, strategize in RPGs, engage in board and card games, or even put your knowledge to the test with trivia and word games. Some of the popular titles include "Angry Birds Showdown," "Words of Wonders," "Cut The Rope," "Tomb of the Mask," and "Trivia Crack."

YouTube Premium subscribers have the added benefit of enjoying uninterrupted background play of their current videos while the game audio is muted. However, for free users, the game audio takes precedence. Every Playable is equipped with user-friendly controls, allowing you to exit the game, adjust the audio settings, save your progress, or access additional options through an overflow menu.

Credit: YouTube

Initially introduced as an experiment, Playables is now gradually expanding its reach, with plans to become available to even more users in the coming months. While YouTube hasn't explicitly labeled it as a gaming platform, this move suggests the company is exploring new ways to engage its audience and diversify its content offerings.

It remains to be seen how Playables will ultimately impact the YouTube experience and whether it will successfully carve out a niche in the competitive mobile gaming landscape. For now, users in the select regions can explore this new feature and discover a new dimension of entertainment within the familiar YouTube app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless