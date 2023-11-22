YouTube kicks off a limited-time Thanksgiving sale for NFL Sunday Ticket
With Black Friday just around the corner, YouTube announced a limited-time sale for NFL Sunday Ticket. If you want access to every Sunday game, including local, national, and out-of-market games, in addition to 100+ live channels, the NFL Sunday Ticket is probably your best option.
For YouTube TV members with a monthly Base Plan subscription, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is now available for four payments of $22.25 per month, or $89 for the remainder of the regular season.
On the other hand, YouTube Primetime Channels users can get the standalone NFL Sunday Ticket for four payments of $34 per month, or $319 for the remainder of the regular season. Also, the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle is available to YouTube Primetime Channels users for $39.75 per month, or $159 for the remainder of the regular season.
The limited-time Thanksgiving sale for NFL Sunday Ticket runs from today through November 27, so you’ll have to hurry if you’re interested in this particular deal.
Additionally, YouTube announced that it is now offering NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone together for four payments of $27.25 per month, or $109 for the remainder of the regular season.
The NFL Sunday Ticket membership is accessible from both YouTube TV and Primetime Channels, allowing customers to unlock more features, including the live guide and unlimited DVR on YouTube TV, as well as live chat and polling on YouTube.
