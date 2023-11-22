Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazing Black Friday deals on phones are here!
Save big on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Motorola devices now.

YouTube kicks off a limited-time Thanksgiving sale for NFL Sunday Ticket

Deals Wireless service Google
@cosminvasile
YouTube kicks off a limited-time Thanksgiving sale for NFL Sunday Ticket
With Black Friday just around the corner, YouTube announced a limited-time sale for NFL Sunday Ticket. If you want access to every Sunday game, including local, national, and out-of-market games, in addition to 100+ live channels, the NFL Sunday Ticket is probably your best option.

For YouTube TV members with a monthly Base Plan subscription, the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on is now available for four payments of $22.25 per month, or $89 for the remainder of the regular season.

Additionally, YouTube announced that it is now offering NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone together for four payments of $27.25 per month, or $109 for the remainder of the regular season.

On the other hand, YouTube Primetime Channels users can get the standalone NFL Sunday Ticket for four payments of $34 per month, or $319 for the remainder of the regular season. Also, the NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle is available to YouTube Primetime Channels users for $39.75 per month, or $159 for the remainder of the regular season.

The NFL Sunday Ticket membership is accessible from both YouTube TV and Primetime Channels, allowing customers to unlock more features, including the live guide and unlimited DVR on YouTube TV, as well as live chat and polling on YouTube.

The limited-time Thanksgiving sale for NFL Sunday Ticket runs from today through November 27, so you’ll have to hurry if you’re interested in this particular deal.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Pixel 8a dummy unit smiles for the camera showing off subtle changes
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Apple stops advertising on "X" again
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten by knocking unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $298.99
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple wants more control over some of the components it uses on iPhone and other devices
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Apple iPad 9 is astonishingly affordable for the first time
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
Amazon deal lets you snag Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a charming price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless