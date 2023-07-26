Verizon offers free NFL Sunday Ticket to some new customers

Verizon has been a strategic partner with the NFL since 2010 and today’s announcement is just the latest extension of this outstanding relationship. They have consistently helped us provide best-in-class experiences and content to fans wherever they are. We are excited that YouTube and Verizon have partnered on a special promotion for NFL Sunday Ticket, expanding the reach of our game

In an attempt to add even more subscribers to its services, Verizon announced a great promotion for NFL fans. Starting July 27, Verizon will offer new subscribers to its mobile and home internet plans free NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively from YouTube and YouTube TV.In addition, Verizon customers who purchase or pre-order a select smartphone and sign up for a new mobile line, or just sign up for select Verizon Home Internet plans, are also eligible for the free NFL Sunday ticket, along with existing customers who upgrade plans to those included in the promotion (Unlimited Plus).,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.To be more precise, Unlimited Plus Mobile customers get access to a NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV this season if they purchase any of the following smartphones from Verizon: Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, or Motorola Edge+.On the other hand, new Verizon Home Internet customers who sign up for Fios 1 Gig, Fios 2 Gig, 5G Home Plus and LTE Home Plus plans are also eligible for an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription from YouTube and YouTube TV this season.Verizon says that all other existing customers are eligible for $100 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription that can be redeemed via its +play app. It’s important to add that even if you’re eligible for the promo, you will not be able to redeem it until August 11.