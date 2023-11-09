YouTube TV grew 48% in a year and is Google’s fastest-booming product
How wrong were people in the 1960s, when predicting that in the new millennium, we’d have flying cars. Instead, today we’re talking about TV and the way it’s been making a comeback.
There’s a report shared by Insider that reveals some intriguing statistics and crowns YouTube TV as Google’s fastest-growing product in the past year (via 9to5Google). According to the numbers, YouTube TV grew 48% between October 2022 and October 2023.
Growth in new subscribers is not the only thing YouTube TV excels at. The report also found that YouTube TV has the “highest engagement of any Google product as well as the highest retention rate”: “…52% of YouTube TV’s users were frequent, while only 8% of YouTube TV accounts had lapsed”.
The subscription streaming service lets users watch live and on-demand TV from major broadcast and popular cable networks, with the Base plan offering more than 100 TV channels.
YouTube, as a whole, continues to be a revenue rocket ship for Google. The unit reported $7.95 billion in ad revenue in the last quarter, a 12.5% year-over-year increase.
There’s a report shared by Insider that reveals some intriguing statistics and crowns YouTube TV as Google’s fastest-growing product in the past year (via 9to5Google). According to the numbers, YouTube TV grew 48% between October 2022 and October 2023.
The statistics come from an internal Google system called “Magic Eye” that’s used to keep an eye on the company’s products’ growth and to compare them with competitors. A 48% growth is even more notable when taking into account that YouTube TV is a paid subscription.
There’s also the engagement
Growth in new subscribers is not the only thing YouTube TV excels at. The report also found that YouTube TV has the “highest engagement of any Google product as well as the highest retention rate”: “…52% of YouTube TV’s users were frequent, while only 8% of YouTube TV accounts had lapsed”.
The subscription streaming service lets users watch live and on-demand TV from major broadcast and popular cable networks, with the Base plan offering more than 100 TV channels.
Google’s partnership with the NFL and the announcement that most Sunday Ticket games would be streamed on YouTube seems to be paying off really well for the search engine giant. The Wall Street Journal reported that Google was paying about $2 billion a year for the package, which is available as an add-on for YouTube TV subscribers.
YouTube, as a whole, continues to be a revenue rocket ship for Google. The unit reported $7.95 billion in ad revenue in the last quarter, a 12.5% year-over-year increase.
Things that are NOT allowed: