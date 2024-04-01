Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

YouTube Music gives the share sheet a new look

By
Android Apps Google
YouTube Music gives the share sheet a new look
Not too long ago, YouTube Music launched a new feature for recognizing songs. And now, the streaming platform is getting another tweak, adding a bit more convenience to the mix.

As reported by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is getting a makeover for the custom share sheet within the Android app. This redesign follows its recent rollout on iOS just a few days back.



Now, when you tap "Share," you won't see the grid-based sheet that used to take up more than half of the display. Instead, it is much smaller, featuring a carousel that displays about five targets per screen.

Below, you will find buttons for "Copy link,” which used to be the first option in the previous look, and "Share with other apps" to open the system Share sheet. The new size, about a third of the screen, is more convenient for one-handed usage.

This new design mirrors the layout of the YouTube app, but there are a few distinctions. For example, while the share sheet on YouTube Music spans edge-to-edge, the one on the main app has rounded edges.

YouTube Music launched in 2015 and has been on the rise since then. Stats indicate that its user base jumped by 60% between 2019 and 2020. When it comes to pricing, there is a free tier available for YouTube Music. However, it has several limitations, like no background playing and plenty of ads.

An individual subscription to YouTube Music costs $9.99 per month. Its main rivals, Apple Music and Spotify, also provide individual plans priced at $10.99.

Alternatively, you can access YouTube Music as part of your YouTube Premium subscription, priced at $13.99 per month. This premium package offers ad-free content on the main app, the option to download videos for offline viewing, background play, and additional features. Recently, YouTube Premium crossed the milestone of 100 million subscribers worldwide.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Samsung's spectacular Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale at an outstanding $400 Amazon discount
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Telegram introduces business account features and perks
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
Dare to party with the JBL PartyBox 110 and save 25% through this splendid Amazon deal
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
WhatsApp’s locked chats set to sync across all your linked devices
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a historic price cut on Amazon
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless