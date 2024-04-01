YouTube Music gives the share sheet a new look

Up Next:
Not too long ago, YouTube Music launched a new feature for recognizing songs. And now, the streaming platform is getting another tweak, adding a bit more convenience to the mix.
As reported by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is getting a makeover for the custom share sheet within the Android app. This redesign follows its recent rollout on iOS just a few days back.
YouTube Music share sheet before (Image Credit–9to5Google)
YouTube Music share sheet after (Image Credit–9to5Google)
Now, when you tap "Share," you won't see the grid-based sheet that used to take up more than half of the display. Instead, it is much smaller, featuring a carousel that displays about five targets per screen.
Below, you will find buttons for "Copy link,” which used to be the first option in the previous look, and "Share with other apps" to open the system Share sheet. The new size, about a third of the screen, is more convenient for one-handed usage.
This new design mirrors the layout of the YouTube app, but there are a few distinctions. For example, while the share sheet on YouTube Music spans edge-to-edge, the one on the main app has rounded edges.
YouTube Music launched in 2015 and has been on the rise since then. Stats indicate that its user base jumped by 60% between 2019 and 2020. When it comes to pricing, there is a free tier available for YouTube Music. However, it has several limitations, like no background playing and plenty of ads.
An individual subscription to YouTube Music costs $9.99 per month. Its main rivals, Apple Music and Spotify, also provide individual plans priced at $10.99.
Alternatively, you can access YouTube Music as part of your YouTube Premium subscription, priced at $13.99 per month. This premium package offers ad-free content on the main app, the option to download videos for offline viewing, background play, and additional features. Recently, YouTube Premium crossed the milestone of 100 million subscribers worldwide.
