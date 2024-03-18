Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

YouTube Music makes finding songs easier with a built-in song recognition feature

Apps Google
1
YouTube Music makes finding songs easier with a built-in song recognition feature
YouTube has recently claimed the top spot as the leading streaming service in America. But that is not all, as YouTube Music and YouTube Premium surpassed 100 million subscribers worldwide not long ago. Despite its growing user base, YouTube Music faces tough competition from established platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. However, with each new feature, it aims to carve out a larger share of the market.

According to 9to5Google, a new feature enabling song recognition is currently being rolled out to YouTube Music. To use it, you need to first tap the search icon in the top-right corner. Additionally, there is a dedicated button bearing the same icon design as the song search feature on YouTube, positioned next to the voice search option for quicker access.

On YouTube's main app, the song search feature is available for a while now on Android. To use it, just start a search and tap the "Song" tab instead of "Voice." Similar to "Hum to Search" in Google Search, you can play, sing, or hum the song you're looking for. YouTube uses AI to match the sound to the original recording. 

The good news is, unlike YouTube, some YouTube Music users on iOS already have this capability, too, meaning it won't be exclusive to Android.

While both YouTube and YouTube Music come from Google, they have different functions. YouTube is a platform where you can find all sorts of videos, including music videos, movies, tutorials, vlogs, etc. Meanwhile, YouTube Music is solely for streaming music and podcasts.

With that said, it's logical for the YouTube Music app to include this feature, especially if it aims to compete with others on the market. While Apple Music or Spotify, for instance, don't offer a built-in feature to recognize songs by humming or listening to them, they both integrate with Shazam.

After all, since Apple owns the popular song identification app, it would be odd not to integrate it with its music streaming service. Once Shazam identifies a song, it offers the option to listen to it on Apple Music. This integration works similarly with Spotify as well.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Vivo X Fold3, vivo Pad3 Pro and vivo TWS 4 earbuds to be revealed on March 26
Vivo X Fold3, vivo Pad3 Pro and vivo TWS 4 earbuds to be revealed on March 26
Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better
Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better
Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale dates are official
Amazon's 2024 Big Spring Sale dates are official
“Well, it’s uh…”: Nothing has something for March 20, says it’s “an industry first”
“Well, it’s uh…”: Nothing has something for March 20, says it’s “an industry first”
Turkey cracks down on Meta: interim ban on Instagram and Threads data sharing
Turkey cracks down on Meta: interim ban on Instagram and Threads data sharing
The greatest ever Google Pixel 7a deal is back with a vengeance
The greatest ever Google Pixel 7a deal is back with a vengeance
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless