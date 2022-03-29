YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android

YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android0
YouTube Music is now getting the useful Save queue to playlist
Does this feature sound familiar? Well, if it does, it's probably because it originated in Play Music, and now, YouTube Music users on Android are finally getting it. This version of the feature involves adding songs or albums to your queue, and then, you get a "Save" button when you open Up Next from the Now Playing screen.
After you tap on the "Save" button, it is pretty straightforward: you get the "Add to playlist" pop-up, which then leads you to an existing collection, or you can create a new one. The cool thing about it is it saves time when you end up liking your selection, which could be pretty time-consuming to manually save to a playlist.
All in all, this is a quality-of-life update, especially for people who are coming from Play Music, and who had appreciated the useful functionality Play Music had that YouTube Music didn't have so far.
Another cool thing about the "Save" button is that it also works when you start a song radio as well, which is, we should add, one of the very cool and useful YouTube Music features.
By the way, keep in mind that there is no undo option if you select an accidental and already existing collection to Save the queue. You will only be able to preview the playlist the queue was just added to.
Another thing to keep in mind is that this is a server-side update, so it might take time to reach all YouTube Music subscribers, so if you don't have it yet, don't worry, you will get it soon. It should be widely available so far, though. You can try to see if you have it when you close Now Playing and YouTube Music to trigger a relaunch.
YouTube Music has been getting better and better recently
YouTube Music has been getting some useful features recently, and it seems to be going in the right direction in terms of adding functionality to its users and subscribers.
One of the recent cool features that YouTube Music users got is called "Recommended radios", and it basically creates a station from multiple songs and artists to recommend to you to enjoy. You can find it in the Home tab, halfway down the page in the "Recommend radios" carousel. The feature shows 10 stations, and they update every time you refresh it, so you can always have new music to discover and enjoy.
On top of that, each station has up to three songs that have provided the inspiration for the station and is named after the title of a band or the genre of music in the station. Often you would also see the decade associated with the recommended music on the radio station.
Another update that Android users recently got is a new "Recently Played" home-screen widget. The widget takes 5x2 spaces on your home screen by default and it is divided into two main sections. One of those sections gives you the ability to play and pause songs, give a thumbs up, and it also has the album art of the current song, alongside some basic information about it.
The second section of the widget gives you quick access to your recently played videos, albums, and playlist. The widget also has a large 5x4 configuration with up to 10 elements in the second section. Other sizes of the widget are 5x1 and 4x1.
