YouTube Music update now brings a useful Play Music feature on Android

YouTube Music is now getting the useful Save queue to playlist

After you tap on the "Save" button, it is pretty straightforward: you get the "Add to playlist" pop-up, which then leads you to an existing collection, or you can create a new one. The cool thing about it is it saves time when you end up liking your selection, which could be pretty time-consuming to manually save to a playlist.







Another cool thing about the "Save" button is that it also works when you start a song radio as well, which is, we should add, one of the very cool and useful YouTube Music features.







YouTube Music has been getting better and better recently

