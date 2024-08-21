Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
YouTube Multiview feature going live soon, but there’s a catch

YouTube has just announced a bunch of improvements that will make the upcoming NFL Sunday Ticket season more appealing for football fans. The most important is the addition of the Multiview feature to the YouTube app. Up until now, Multiview was only available on TV screens or through the YouTube TV app.

According to Google, Multiview will be available on the traditional YouTube app once the next season starts in September. The catch is that Multiview will only be available to NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers. On top of that, only users in the United States will benefit from this perk.

Along with its expansion to YouTube, Google also announced a couple of improvements to Multiview. For instance, NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will be able to customize their viewing experience. Up until now, you could only use predefined Multiview options, but the new version of the feature allows users to build any available combination of two, three, or four NFL Sunday Ticket games.

In addition, Google confirmed that YouTube TV Base Plan members will also have the option to find their preferred Multiview streams with their local NFL games via select stations.

YouTube's Multiview feature goes live in September | Image credits: YouTube

To sum it all up, Multiview is now available on TVs, mobile devices, and tablets, for YouTube TV members. For NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers on YouTube, the feature will be available on mobile devices and tablets, in addition to TVs, at the start of the season.

Besides Multiview, YouTube revealed a slew of important new features and improvements, such as the option to connect Yahoo Fantasy accounts to Fantasy View. This means that both NFL Fantasy and Yahoo Fantasy users will be able to manage their teams within the same app.

It’s also important to mention that Fantasy View on YouTube TV is available on both TVs and mobile devices. Google also announced that for viewers watching NFL Sunday Ticket games through YouTube, Fantasy View will launch on mobile devices, tablets, and web later this season.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

