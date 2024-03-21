Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon Spring Sale is here!
Amazon's huge spring sale event brings amazing deals on phones, tablets, headphones and more. Check out the deals now!

YouTube TV’s Multiview feature now available on iOS devices

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
YouTube TV’s Multiview feature now available on iOS devices
Google is working on a Multiview feature for YouTube TV and while some users benefit from having it, not everyone has access to this perk yet. Initially released on TVs, Multiview is now rolling out to iPhone and iPad, YouTube TV recently confirmed.

According to YouTube, in order to have access to Multiview, iPhone and iPad users must update the YouTube TV to version 8.11 (or a newer version).

The move doesn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that many users discovered that they received access to Multiview ahead of this week’s global rollout.

Although the iOS and TV versions of Multiview aren’t on par when it comes to functionality, at least it’s a start and Google can further improve the experience on iPhone and iPad.

As far as Android goes, it appears that Google isn’t really in a hurry to provide this feature to users of its mobile operating system. YouTube TV for Android will be getting the Multiview feature “in the coming months,” Google says, so there’s no actual ETA yet.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset promises exceptional on-device AI capabilities
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset promises exceptional on-device AI capabilities
Epic is bringing its Games Store to iOS and Android platforms
Epic is bringing its Games Store to iOS and Android platforms
Samsung brings cloud gaming to Galaxy phones with Gaming Hub
Samsung brings cloud gaming to Galaxy phones with Gaming Hub
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Galaxy S22 owners might be in for some AI treats from Samsung
Galaxy S22 owners might be in for some AI treats from Samsung
Neuralink’s brain-chip patient is playing Civilization VI for 8 hours straight with his mind
Neuralink’s brain-chip patient is playing Civilization VI for 8 hours straight with his mind
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless