YouTube TV’s Multiview feature now available on iOS devices
Google is working on a Multiview feature for YouTube TV and while some users benefit from having it, not everyone has access to this perk yet. Initially released on TVs, Multiview is now rolling out to iPhone and iPad, YouTube TV recently confirmed.
According to YouTube, in order to have access to Multiview, iPhone and iPad users must update the YouTube TV to version 8.11 (or a newer version).
Although the iOS and TV versions of Multiview aren’t on par when it comes to functionality, at least it’s a start and Google can further improve the experience on iPhone and iPad.
As far as Android goes, it appears that Google isn’t really in a hurry to provide this feature to users of its mobile operating system. YouTube TV for Android will be getting the Multiview feature “in the coming months,” Google says, so there’s no actual ETA yet.
The move doesn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that many users discovered that they received access to Multiview ahead of this week’s global rollout.
