How did you survive when YouTube was down for two hours on Wednesday?

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 12, 2020, 12:12 AM
Did you have issues trying to watch a YouTube video earlier this evening? You weren't alone. At 7:23 pm ET on Wednesday evening, YouTube disseminated a tweet that said, "If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates." For hours, those expecting to watch some content from Google's streaming video app and YouTube TV were unable to do so.


The Downdetector site showed that it had received more than 280,000 complaints about YouTube by 7:30 pm ET with 95% of the reports from users mentioning their inability to view videos. 2% said that the YouTube website wasn't working while 1% could not upload content to the site. 


Nearly two hours after the first tweet conformed that there was a problem, YouTube posted a new tweet announcing that service had been restored. "...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us," said the post.

If you have been waiting all evening to watch something special on YouTube only to find that the app wasn't working, you can give it another shot now. Google says that things are back to normal which we double checked ourselves by viewing one of our outstanding reviews.

