YouTube experiments with Google Gemini to help creators brainstorm ideas

Google has been diving deep into AI lately, and it has been rolling out its Gemini models across its various products and services. Recently, the tech giant unveiled new Gemini integrations for its smart home gadgets. But that is not the end of the story – YouTube, which is also under the tech giant's umbrella, is now experimenting with integrating Google Gemini as well.

Stuck on a YouTube video title? Gemini will help


YouTube recently revealed a new feature called Brainstorm with Gemini, which is all about giving creators a helping hand with their content. How? By helping them think of fresh video ideas, catchy titles and thumbnails.

Creators who are taking part in the experiment can go to YouTube Studio and click the Brainstorm with Gemini button while working on their video outline to get started. Right now, this feature is being tested with a small group of creators. YouTube will review their feedback before deciding if it should be made available to a wider audience.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Creator Insider/YouTube

YouTube isn’t new to experimenting with AI. The Brainstorm with Gemini feature is akin to another AI tool YouTube started testing back in May. This earlier tool helps creators find video topics their audience loves and then provides a detailed outline to kickstart their content creation.

Recently, YouTube also rolled out an experimental AI feature that lets users generate instrumental-only soundtracks for their videos. On top of that, the platform is testing out other features, including AI-generated live chat summaries, Google Lens search, and more.

This new feature could set YouTube apart from other video platforms, giving creators something unique that they can't get elsewhere. It is a smart move by Google to weave its AI into YouTube, as it might lure creators into using the tech giant’s tools instead of reaching for popular alternatives like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
