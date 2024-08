YouTube experiments with Google Gemini to help creators brainstorm ideas

Video credit – Creator Insider/YouTube





YouTube isn’t new to experimenting with AI. The Brainstorm with Gemini feature is akin to another AI tool YouTube started testing back in May. This earlier tool helps creators find video topics their audience loves and then provides a detailed outline to kickstart their content creation.Recently, YouTube also rolled out an experimental AI feature that lets users generate instrumental-only soundtracks for their videos. On top of that, the platform is testing out other features, including AI-generated live chat summaries, Google Lens search, and more This new feature could set YouTube apart from other video platforms, giving creators something unique that they can't get elsewhere. It is a smart move by Google to weave its AI into YouTube, as it might lure creators into using the tech giant’s tools instead of reaching for popular alternatives like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.