YouTube’s new AI experimental feature lets users create instrumental-only soundtracks
YouTube introduced Dream Track, a set of AI experimental tools developed to help creators make unique music for their Shorts, back in November. The first experimental test with Dream Track allowed users to create soundtracks for their Shorts using the AI-generated voices of artists who agreed to participate in the test.
The next step that YouTube is now testing involves the same Dream Track feature, but only for instrumental music. Starting today, creators in the new experiment group can enter English-only text prompts and select a music genre (pop, hip hop, country, etc.) to generate instrumental tracks for their Shorts.
If you’re enrolled in the testing program, you’re invited to give YouTube feedback and report any potential technical issues to help polish these experimental features that YouTube is trying to bring to its users.
The initial test allowed YouTubers to take advantage of 9 voices belonging to artists such as Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan.
We’re excited to continue to ideate more Dream Track features that we hope enable deeper engagement between music fans and artists on YouTube!
