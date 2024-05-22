Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
YouTube’s new AI experimental feature lets users create instrumental-only soundtracks

YouTube introduced Dream Track, a set of AI experimental tools developed to help creators make unique music for their Shorts, back in November. The first experimental test with Dream Track allowed users to create soundtracks for their Shorts using the AI-generated voices of artists who agreed to participate in the test.

The initial test allowed YouTubers to take advantage of 9 voices belonging to artists such as Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Papoose, Sia, T-Pain, and Troye Sivan.

The next step that YouTube is now testing involves the same Dream Track feature, but only for instrumental music. Starting today, creators in the new experiment group can enter English-only text prompts and select a music genre (pop, hip hop, country, etc.) to generate instrumental tracks for their Shorts.

We’re excited to continue to ideate more Dream Track features that we hope enable deeper engagement between music fans and artists on YouTube!


If you’re enrolled in the testing program, you’re invited to give YouTube feedback and report any potential technical issues to help polish these experimental features that YouTube is trying to bring to its users.

Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

