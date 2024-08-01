Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

YouTube details all the ways you can watch the Olympics, including with YouTuber commentary

The Olympic Games 2024 are now in full swing. YouTube is now making sure you get all the content about them you want, and people are enjoying live streams and highlights. Now, YouTube is making sure people get even more coverage and giving the opportunity to YouTube viewers to experience the games through the eyes of their favorite YouTube creators.

YouTube has a new blog post where it details all the ways you can stay up to date with the games. NBC is the main broadcaster of the Olympics for the US, and you can watch the coverage in 4K on YouTube TV, also you can catch clips and highlights of it on YouTube.

On top of that, over 30 famous YouTube creators were sent to Paris so they could also share the Olympics with commentary with their viewers. Some of these creators include Haley Kalil, Jeenie Weenie, Kristy Scott, Rick Azas, Liza Baez, Enaldinho, Robbie Lyle, Gabinouvilla, Underrated Hijabi, Paul Ferrer Z, Tina Yong, and RJ Karishma.

The creators are working together with official broadcasters to give their perspective on what happens in the games, according to YouTube.

Additionally, fans of the Olympic games in Brazil and 17 other Spanish and Latin American countries will be able to enjoy the live streams through broadcasters CazéTV (Brazil only) and Claro Sports.

I still remember the times when a YouTuber wasn't consider a profession, but now YouTubers get sent to events just like regular journalists. I like this because it gives more perspective on things, as well as allows content creators to experience a big event first-hand. I personally don't watch any of the aforementioned YouTubers, but I'm happy that their fans get their favorites' take on the games as things unfold.
