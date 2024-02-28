Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

YouTube Create mobile app expands to more countries making video creation easier

Apps Google
YouTube Create mobile app expands to more countries making video creation easier
Google launched the YouTube Create app last year in order to provide content creators with an easy way to record, edit, and add effects to their videos right from their mobile devices. The app initially launched in beta and was limited to only a few countries, including the United States.

However, today YouTube announced via its blog that the app is now expanding to thirteen more countries, joining the existing eight. This update now makes the app available to download via the Play Store in the United States, France, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia, plus the new countries, which are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.

Images Credit: YouTube Blog

Traditionally, creating engaging videos for YouTube could be a time-consuming process, often requiring multiple apps and software. However, with the. YouTube Create app, YouTube aims to streamline the video creation process without much fuss.

YouTube Create is intended to be a one-stop shop for all your video editing needs, be it short form or long form video. It allows you to record videos directly from your phone, add music and other audio effects, and edit your footage with a variety of semi-professional tools. You can even add captions to your videos, making them more accessible to a wider audience.

One of the standout features of YouTube Create is its built-in audio cleanup tool. This tool can help remove unwanted background noise from your recordings, making your videos sound more professional.

YouTube Create is a great tool for anyone who wants to create videos for YouTube. The app is easy to use, even for those with no prior video editing experience. If you're an Android user looking for a way to make your YouTube video creation process easier, YouTube Create is definitely worth checking out.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Walmart's deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 lets you crank up the beat at a bargain price
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Is T-Mobile and its app-less phone about to make app developers obsolete?
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Wrong answer about a former rock star turned Apple against a purchase of Bing
Wrong answer about a former rock star turned Apple against a purchase of Bing
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Plus down to an enticing price for Leap Day
Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Plus down to an enticing price for Leap Day
YouTube picture-in-picture may be globally expanding beyond the premium membership
YouTube picture-in-picture may be globally expanding beyond the premium membership
These are most likely the full specs and final prices of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
These are most likely the full specs and final prices of the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
Google TV gets design tweak that makes your favorite apps more accessible
Google TV gets design tweak that makes your favorite apps more accessible
The Galaxy Ring: Тhe new must-have gadget or another ecosystem gimmick?
The Galaxy Ring: Тhe new must-have gadget or another ecosystem gimmick?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless