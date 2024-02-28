Up Next:
YouTube Create mobile app expands to more countries making video creation easier
Google launched the YouTube Create app last year in order to provide content creators with an easy way to record, edit, and add effects to their videos right from their mobile devices. The app initially launched in beta and was limited to only a few countries, including the United States.
However, today YouTube announced via its blog that the app is now expanding to thirteen more countries, joining the existing eight. This update now makes the app available to download via the Play Store in the United States, France, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia, plus the new countries, which are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.
YouTube Create is intended to be a one-stop shop for all your video editing needs, be it short form or long form video. It allows you to record videos directly from your phone, add music and other audio effects, and edit your footage with a variety of semi-professional tools. You can even add captions to your videos, making them more accessible to a wider audience.
YouTube Create is a great tool for anyone who wants to create videos for YouTube. The app is easy to use, even for those with no prior video editing experience. If you're an Android user looking for a way to make your YouTube video creation process easier, YouTube Create is definitely worth checking out.
However, today YouTube announced via its blog that the app is now expanding to thirteen more countries, joining the existing eight. This update now makes the app available to download via the Play Store in the United States, France, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia, plus the new countries, which are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, and Turkey.
Images Credit: YouTube Blog
Traditionally, creating engaging videos for YouTube could be a time-consuming process, often requiring multiple apps and software. However, with the. YouTube Create app, YouTube aims to streamline the video creation process without much fuss.
YouTube Create is intended to be a one-stop shop for all your video editing needs, be it short form or long form video. It allows you to record videos directly from your phone, add music and other audio effects, and edit your footage with a variety of semi-professional tools. You can even add captions to your videos, making them more accessible to a wider audience.
One of the standout features of YouTube Create is its built-in audio cleanup tool. This tool can help remove unwanted background noise from your recordings, making your videos sound more professional.
YouTube Create is a great tool for anyone who wants to create videos for YouTube. The app is easy to use, even for those with no prior video editing experience. If you're an Android user looking for a way to make your YouTube video creation process easier, YouTube Create is definitely worth checking out.
Things that are NOT allowed: