Google releases new YouTube Create app: a mobile video editing app for content creators





Google has launched a new video editing app called YouTube Create app on the Google Play Store aimed at content creators. This app allows users to edit videos right from their phones with an easy-to-use interface and semi-professional tools — free of charge and without ads.





The app is still in beta, but is available now on Android in select countries. It's still under development, but YouTube has released it in order to start getting feedback from creators early on so they can make it the best app it can be.





It is currently available in the United States, France, Singapore, Germany, South Korea, India, United Kingdom, and Indonesia. YouTube plans to release an iOS version in 2024.



Complete with transitions, overlays, captioning, text effects, stickers, and voiceover capabilities, YouTube Create is just shy of more professional video editors found on the Play Store such as LumaFusion and PowerDirector. It even ties in to YouTube's extensive library of royalty-free music and audio effects in order to give your video that extra touch.









Additionally, the app contains helpful, easy-to-use production tools to help you with creating long-form and short-form videos whether they be in horizontal or vertical format. Some of the most helpful I've found in the short time I explored the app were the inclusion of a marker to let you know when you've reached the cutoff point for your video to be considered a YouTube Short, as well as a tool to auto-generate beat markers to help you edit to the beat.





Another really helpful feature is the built in audio cleanup tool, which can help get rid of background noise and thus improve the production quality of your work. The app can also export in 1080p or 720p quality, which is not surprising given that many Android video editing apps have that same restriction.





YouTube Create is definitely a step in the right direction and can become a very powerful tool for new content creators or simply anyone that would prefer to create quick edits right from their phone. I can't wait to see how the app evolves over time and what new features are added to entice YouTubers to create more content.