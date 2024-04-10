Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

YouTube announces "Read-Only" comments for young viewers in supervised accounts

By
Apps Google
YouTube announces "Read-Only" comments for young viewers in supervised accounts
YouTube is a massive source of entertainment and education for everyone. For kids, it is also a place where they can find new passions, satisfy their curiosity, and connect with like-minded people around the world. One of the platform's most interactive features is the commenting section, but as any experienced YouTube user knows, it can sometimes be a less-than-ideal place for younger viewers.

To address this, YouTube is making a shift designed to safeguard those using supervised accounts. In an email sent to parents who manage these types of accounts, YouTube announced that soon, kids using these accounts will have a new "read-only" option for comments. This change strikes a balance between fostering community and protecting younger users.

YouTube announces &quot;Read-Only&quot; comments for young viewers in supervised accounts
Email sent by YouTube team announcing the changes

What does "Read-Only" comments mean?

This means that for kids whose accounts are in the "Explore More" and "Most of YouTube" content setting will still see comments below videos, but won't be able to write their own comments or participate in live chats. Parents who would prefer a completely comment-free experience for their children can switch to the "Explore" content tier in their child's settings.

Parents will, of course, have full control of these settings and can adjust their child's commenting experiencing by visiting the parent settings section on YouTube or by using the Family Link app. Furthermore, parents will be able to view their child's viewing history by going to g.co/MyActivity from their device.

Recommended Stories
Remember, when kids are signed in to YouTube, Google may save data (like their searches) to their account. YouTube says that this data is used to help personalize their experience on all Google services, however, it is important to know that YouTube settings don't extend to YouTube videos embedded on other sites.

This new approach with comments is a sign that YouTube wants to take meaningful steps to make its vast library of content safer for everyone, particularly the younger ones. If you supervise a child account, it's worth it to revisit the settings you have chosen for their YouTube experience and make any necessary changes based on these new rules.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless