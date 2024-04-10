YouTube announces "Read-Only" comments for young viewers in supervised accounts





To address this, YouTube is making a shift designed to safeguard those using supervised accounts. In an email sent to parents who manage these types of accounts, YouTube announced that soon, kids using these accounts will have a new "read-only" option for comments. This change strikes a balance between fostering community and protecting younger users. To address this, YouTube is making a shift designed to safeguard those using supervised accounts. In an email sent to parents who manage these types of accounts, YouTube announced that soon, kids using these accounts will have a new "read-only" option for comments. This change strikes a balance between fostering community and protecting younger users.





Email sent by YouTube team announcing the changes





What does "Read-Only" comments mean?

This means that for kids whose accounts are in the "Explore More" and "Most of YouTube" content setting will still see comments below videos, but won't be able to write their own comments or participate in live chats. Parents who would prefer a completely comment-free experience for their children can switch to the "Explore" content tier in their child's settings.



Parents will, of course, have full control of these settings and can adjust their child's commenting experiencing by visiting the Parents will, of course, have full control of these settings and can adjust their child's commenting experiencing by visiting the parent settings section on YouTube or by using the Family Link app . Furthermore, parents will be able to view their child's viewing history by going to g.co/MyActivity from their device.



Recommended Stories

Remember, when kids are signed in to YouTube, Google may save data (like their searches) to their account. YouTube says that this data is used to help personalize their experience on all Google services, however, it is important to know that YouTube settings don't extend to YouTube videos embedded on other sites.





This new approach with comments is a sign that YouTube wants to take meaningful steps to make its vast library of content safer for everyone, particularly the younger ones. If you supervise a child account, it's worth it to revisit the settings you have chosen for their YouTube experience and make any necessary changes based on these new rules.

YouTube is a massive source of entertainment and education for everyone. For kids, it is also a place where they can find new passions, satisfy their curiosity, and connect with like-minded people around the world. One of the platform's most interactive features is the commenting section, but as any experienced YouTube user knows, it can sometimes be a less-than-ideal place for younger viewers.