Soon, YouTube's bedtime reminders may be easier to access: time to find a new reason for staying up too late

By
A phone's home screen showing the YouTube app icon next to other apps.
The YouTube app for Android is working on offering you an easy way to activate bedtime reminders. Hints discovered in the code by Android Authority indicate that the feature could move to the bottom sheet in the video player window.

It's been a while since the YouTube app for Android started offering bedtime reminder functionality. This feature is super useful if you tend to be forgetful, or you can easily get caught up in YouTube binge-watching (my latest sin of the kind being police cam recordings...).

Despite being very useful, the feature is currently not the easiest to access from the app. Right now, you need to tap Settings, then go to General, then go to Remind me when it's bedtime to access the feature.

However, the code discovered by Android Authority in the beta version of the app (version 19.43.32 beta) suggests things will improve in the future.

It seems that the bedtime reminder option could appear in the future in the video player window. It may be hosted in the bottom sheet, which is the home for the video quality controls, playback speed controls, the sleep timer of the app, and more.


Also, the code suggests you will be able to tweak the reminder in 15-minute increments or have it appear when your current video ends, much like the current bedtime reminder option.

Of course, like other references about features found in the code, this one is not yet available to the public, and we can't be completely sure if it will ever be.

However, I'm hopeful it will, as accessing bedtime reminders more easily will be a great addition to all the efforts I'm making to stop binge-watching YouTube at night. Well, it may not work if you don't want it to work, if you know what I mean, but if you just need a little nudging to remind you of your goals, it should do the job.
