Your iPhone, your way: iOS 18 finally lets you change Lock Screen buttons
iPhone 14 Pro Max | Image credit — PhoneArena
Yesterday, Apple kicked off its WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) and, as expected, introduced the latest iOS 18 and its venture into AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence. iOS 18 comes with a bunch of fresh features and customization options, including the much-requested ability to switch out Lock Screen buttons.
iOS 18 brings a neat feature: you can now swap out the Lock Screen camera and flashlight buttons
With iOS 18, users have the option to swap out the two controls at the bottom of the Lock Screen for a different action of their choice. They can choose from Shortcuts to functions like Translate, Notes, Alarm, Timer, Remote, and more.
Here are all the options to replace the camera and flashlight buttons on the Lock Screen on iOS 18 pic.twitter.com/ZS6j5xWQzF— Aaron (@aaronp613) June 10, 2024
It's great to see Apple offering users more control over iOS because not everyone has the same preferences, right? Personally, I rarely use the Camera button on the Lock Screen, but having a Calculator button for quick access would be really handy (math isn't exactly my forte).
Once iOS 18 rolls out to everyone, third-party apps will also have the chance to provide their own controls for the Lock screen. But for the moment, it is limited to Apple's options only.
In iOS 18, alongside the ability to change Lock Screen controls, you can enjoy a wave of new customization options such as:
- Moving widgets and app icons wherever you want on the screen
- Giving your home screen icons a slick Dark Mode makeover
- Getting suggestions based on your wallpaper's colors
- Changing app icon colors to match your vibe
- Making your app icons bigger for easier tapping
- Enjoying an upgraded Control Center with multiple new groups of controls for media playback
- Adding toggles to the Control Center, including controls from third-party apps
