Your iPhone, your way: iOS 18 finally lets you change Lock Screen buttons

By
iOS 18 finally lets you change Lock Screen buttons
iPhone 14 Pro Max | Image credit — PhoneArena

Yesterday, Apple kicked off its WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) and, as expected, introduced the latest iOS 18 and its venture into AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence. iOS 18 comes with a bunch of fresh features and customization options, including the much-requested ability to switch out Lock Screen buttons.

iOS 18 brings a neat feature: you can now swap out the Lock Screen camera and flashlight buttons


With iOS 18, users have the option to swap out the two controls at the bottom of the Lock Screen for a different action of their choice. They can choose from Shortcuts to functions like Translate, Notes, Alarm, Timer, Remote, and more.


It's great to see Apple offering users more control over iOS because not everyone has the same preferences, right? Personally, I rarely use the Camera button on the Lock Screen, but having a Calculator button for quick access would be really handy (math isn't exactly my forte).

Once iOS 18 rolls out to everyone, third-party apps will also have the chance to provide their own controls for the Lock screen. But for the moment, it is limited to Apple's options only.

In ‌iOS 18‌, alongside the ability to change Lock Screen controls, you can enjoy a wave of new customization options such as:

  • Moving widgets and app icons wherever you want on the screen
  • Giving your home screen icons a slick Dark Mode makeover
  • Getting suggestions based on your wallpaper's colors
  • Changing app icon colors to match your vibe
  • Making your app icons bigger for easier tapping
  • Enjoying an upgraded Control Center with multiple new groups of controls for media playback
  • Adding toggles to the Control Center, including controls from third-party apps

The first developer beta of ‌iOS 18‌ is now available, with the public beta set to follow in July and the official release scheduled for the fall, along with the upcoming release of the iPhone 16 series.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

