Your iPhone, your way: iOS 18 finally lets you change Lock Screen buttons

Here are all the options to replace the camera and flashlight buttons on the Lock Screen on iOS 18 pic.twitter.com/ZS6j5xWQzF — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 10, 2024





It's great to see Apple offering users more control over iOS because not everyone has the same preferences, right? Personally, I rarely use the Camera button on the Lock Screen, but having a Calculator button for quick access would be really handy (math isn't exactly my forte).



Once iOS 18 rolls out to everyone, third-party apps will also have the chance to provide their own controls for the Lock screen. But for the moment, it is limited to Apple's options only.







