Your Apple iPhone can tell you what your viewfinder is showing

The Apple Support YouTube channel is a wealth of information. For example, a video was dropped on Wednesday called "How to hear image descriptions in Camera with Voice Over." This feature allows someone to hear exactly what can be seen in the viewfinder. Therefore, someone with limited sight can still arrange a photo, set off the shutter, and get the photo he wanted using VoiceOver







To set it up, go to Settings > Accessibility and select VoiceOver. Tap on Voice Over Recognition . Select Image /Descriptions and your iPhone will speak images in apps and on the web. Make sure that you have Image Descriptions turned on.



