Your favorite apps could soon get the Android 12 Material You treatment

Your favorite apps could soon get the Android 12 Material You treatment0
Of course, whether your favorite third-party apps adopt the look of Material You is completely up to the developers themselves. If a developer does decide to do so, Google has provided a new tool to make the transition easier called Material You Theme Builder.
The tool can help developers preview how dynamic colors will look on their apps, design custom themes, and finally—export what they have created as code. Inside the Material You Theme Builder are included kit components, which can be used to shape up the theme a developer wants to build.
You don't need a Pixel to enjoy Material You
While having a Pixel 3 and above will give you the full dynamic color experience, other phone manufacturers are starting to implement versions of the Android 12 visuals. One such example is none other than Samsung, which recently released a two-part film on YouTube. The film showcases One UI 4 new features and design, including matching the system theme colors to your wallpaper.