You will soon be able to easily move your passkeys between password managers





Big names like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Samsung are all on board with this new system, and they're working together to make sure it's easy for everyone to use seamlessly across different devices and platforms. Why is this a big deal? Well, passkeys are already more secure than passwords. They protect users from phishing scams and make logging in much easier. With more than 12 billion online accounts already using passkeys, this new development is set to make the internet a safer and more convenient place.





Recognizing their importance, the FIDO Alliance is working to give users more control and making online security less of a headache. To start, they want to make sure you can easily switch between different services without having to worry about your passwords falling into the wrong hands.





We are thrilled to share @lilyhnewman's exclusive story in @WIRED this morning reporting on the launch of #PasskeyCentral & the publication of Credential Exchange Protocol (CXP), our new specifications that promote user choice & enhanced user experience! https://t.co/PYVwDVZRy5 — The FIDO Alliance (@FIDOAlliance) October 14, 2024







Up until now, there wasn't a universal way to share passkeys securely. That's where the FIDO Alliance comes in, as they have introduced two draft specifications to address this challenge: the Credential Exchange Protocol (CXP) and the Credential Exchange Format (CXF). These establish a standardized framework for securely transferring credentials, including passwords, passkeys, and more, between credential managers. The transfer process is designed to ensure that sensitive information is not exposed and remains protected by default.



Once these specifications are finalized and standardized, they will be made openly accessible for credential providers to implement. This will empower users with a secure and effortless experience when switching between providers, should they choose to do so.









As someone who juggles a lot of online accounts, the idea of easily and securely moving my passkeys between services sounds like a step forward. I'm really looking forward to seeing how, once implemented, this new system simplifies my digital life and makes online security less of a chore. It's great to see these major tech companies working together to make the internet a safer and more user-friendly place. The FIDO Alliance is actively encouraging community review and feedback on the working draft specifications, emphasizing that they are not yet intended for implementation, as they may undergo further revisions. However, they encourage those that choose to be involved, to take a gander at the published drafts and provide feedback through their GitHub repository.