Lenovo's new Chromebook Plus 14 launches today, quietly redefining what ARM laptops can do

The MediaTek-powered Chromebook Plus 14 brings exclusive AI tools and all-day battery life

Lenovo and Google have teamed up to launch what’s being called the most advanced Chromebook Plus yet. The new Lenovo Chromebook Plus is the first to run on MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra chip and introduces a range of AI-powered features for work, learning, and content creation — both online and offline.

At the heart of this device is the Kompanio Ultra, an ARM-based processor with a built-in AI engine capable of handling up to 50 TOPS (trillion operations per second). That kind of performance enables many of the Chromebook’s new features to run locally, including AI image editing and Smart grouping, which automatically organizes your tabs, files, and apps based on your tasks.


Lenovo says the device is designed for professionals, students, and creatives alike, and it shows. It includes a 14-inch 2K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, Dolby Atmos audio with quad speakers, and an aluminum build with a backlit keyboard and a large touchpad. You’ll also find a 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter, optional fingerprint reader, and support for dual 4K external displays.

From a software perspective, the Chromebook Plus 14 integrates deeply with Google’s AI tools, many of which are now exclusive to the Chromebook Plus line. Features like Select to search with Lens and Text capture help streamline tasks like identifying objects on screen or extracting information from images. An upgraded Help me read function can now simplify complex language, while a new Quick Insert key lets you generate AI images or drop emojis into documents with ease.

Battery life is another highlight. Lenovo claims up to 17 hours of usage on a single charge, and the device weighs just 1.17 kg (2.6 lbs.), making it well-suited for remote or hybrid use. It also includes up to 16GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a fanless design for quieter operation.

The new Lenovo Chromebook 14. | Images credit — Lenovo

The Chromebook Plus 14 also comes with a 12-month Google AI Pro plan that unlocks Gemini in Gmail and Docs, 2TB of cloud storage, and access to NotebookLM for writing and research help. Lenovo is also partnering with content creators like Netflix and Luminar to bring desktop-optimized apps and photo editing tools to the platform, with some free trials bundled in. Pricing starts at $649 and the device is now available through Lenovo.com and Best Buy.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 looks like a major leap for ARM-based Chromebooks, thanks to strong AI capabilities and premium design. However, as powerful as it is, it still faces an uphill battle convincing traditional laptop users to shift away from more established Windows or macOS setups — especially at a midrange price point. Still, for those already in the ChromeOS ecosystem, this is a compelling all-in-one upgrade.

