Besides Google, these two stores have the Google Pixel Buds in stock

The original Google Pixel Buds were considered wireless because they did not use a cable to connect to a phone. However, there was a cable that connected the left earbud with the right one to give the accessory an outdated design almost immediately. Even one of Google's own reps couldn't believe the design; the rep told a customer at a pop-up store in Manhattan to cut the cable that connects the left and right buds . That was back in 2017 and we know what you're thinking: good times, good times.

Google Pixel Buds are available online at Walmart and other stores















At the online Google Store , you can order the Pixel Buds for the same price and color. In fact, at the moment you can only buy the "earable" in Clearly White. Other colors like Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black will be available later and you can put your name on a list to be notified when each color is released.





The Pixel Buds have a feature called Adaptive Sound that automatically adjusts the volume of the buds depending on how quiet or loud the surrounding sounds are. A code hidden in the Pixel Buds app found a potentially life-saving feature called Attention Alert that could be part of a future update. Certain sounds such as a baby crying, a dog barking, and the wail of a smoke alarm would set off an audible sound that Pixel Bud users would hear at any volume level. For example, let's say that you're listening to your jam at maximum volume when the fire alarm goes off. An alert will be heard through the Pixel Buds warning the user to get out of the house.





The Google Pixel Buds sport an IP rating of X4 which means that are protected from sweat and splashes. They also pair easily with Pixel handsets and are compatible with other Android and iOS devices. In addition, the Pixel Buds offer real-time translation which comes in handy when you're traveling abroad. With an internet connection and an Android 6.0 or newer device running Google Assistant , you'll be able to hear in your ear a translation of the words that were just spoken to you in a language you don't understand.





If you lose your Pixel Buds, you can use Find My Device to make them ring. And a single charge delivers up to five hours of use. If you bring the charging case, you can listen for up to 24 hours without having to scrounge around for an outlet. Google says that its built-in sensors and microphones allow your voice to be clearly heard during a phone call even if you are standing on the sidewalks of a noisy city. And of course, by saying "Hey Google," you can activate Google Assistant to type hands-free texts, play your favorite streaming music, and even get directions when you don't know where you're wandering around an unfamiliar area.



