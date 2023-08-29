Yahoo launches AI enhancements for its Mail service, new shopping feature

We’ve introduced a full suite of tools on Yahoo Mail to help users save time and money, making strides toward an assistive inbox. In total, US consumers have $23 billion in unused gift cards and credits, and we hope our new tools will help users gain a fraction of that back in their wallets

Yahoo’s email service lost a lot of users over the years because of its inability to stop spam. Even to this day, this is the biggest problem with Yahoo Mail , so it’s no wonder that people have decided to look for other email services that offer better features and as little spam as possible.To regain some of the customers lost, Yahoo has decided to jump on the AI bandwagon. Earlier this year, the company announced more AI enhancements for Yahoo Mail, including a new Shopping Saver tool meant to automate savings for online shopping.The new AI tools are an expansion of Yahoo Mail’s existing AI beta experience and promises to bring “innovation to the inbox,” while “redefining the user experience.” There’s no mention of any new AI features or improvements that would thin the spam that Yahoo Mail users are bombarded with on a daily basis.,” said Josh Jacobson, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Yahoo Mail.As per Yahoo’s announcement , its new Shopping Saver feature is supposed to serve users with older deals, including gift cards, discount codes, and store credits directly in their inboxes, so more spam probably. Yahoo Mail users will also be getting drafts suggested messages to vendors to help apply the savings after a purchase has been made.According to Yahoo, Shopping Saver and other features are available for Mail’s AI beta experience that opened to iOS users earlier this year. Also, the company announced that before it goes live for everyone, the beta expands across both iOS and web browsers.