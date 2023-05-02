Take a look at the Xperia 1 V, appearing on a huge billboard in broad daylight!
Sony is gearing up to unveil its latest and greatest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 Mark V. The Japanese company already teased the official date for the announcement (May 11th at 1 pm Japan Time, which happens to be midnight on the East Coast of the U.S.), but now a keen eyed Reddit user has spotted the phone appearing on a billboard poster in Mong Kok, Hong Kong.
Speaking of the camera system, the text (in Chinese) under the image reads: “The next-gen double low noise camera sensor.” Now, machine translation from Chinese is hit and miss most of the time, so we don't know what “double low noise” actually means.
Porgy_121: “I'm sure Next-generation double low-noise sensor is 2-Layer Transistor Pixel introduced in late 2021.”
According to a press release from Sony Semiconductor Solutions (dug up by JapanPostsEnglish):
It looks like Sony will implement another innovation and amp up its camera game once again. The Xperia 1 Mark III featured a moving lens element and was able to switch between 75 and 105mm focal lengths on its telephoto camera, and the successor, the Xperia 1 Mark IV, took that to new heights, offering continuous zoom between 85 and 125mm.
Before we go, let's quickly summarize the Xperia 1 Mark V specs we know so far (based on leaks and rumors). We're expecting a 4K 120Hz display (not an LTPO, sadly), 12/16 GB of RAM, and 256/512GB of onboard storage (with a 1TB version in the works). Under the hood, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will most likely power the device, and the battery is expected to be a 5,000mAh cell.
Looking at the image, we can see that the leaks we've been getting in the past couple of months got the design right. Sony's trademarked 21:9 design still reigns supreme in the Xperia range, with a pill-shaped camera bump housing three cameras.
One explanation put forth by another Reddit user is that the sensor in question is a 2-layer transistor pixel sensor.
Photodiodes and pixel transistors, which were conventionally formed on the same substrate, are formed and stacked on separate substrates, ensuring about twice the amount of saturation signal compared to conventional models, expanding the dynamic range, and reducing noise. Dramatically improved imaging characteristics.
We did a poll about the expected price of the Xperia 1 Mark V, and with this mobile camera sensor innovation in mind, there's even more reason to expect a high price tag. What do you think? Are you excited about this new low-noise technology? Will it make a difference and boost sales? Tough questions!
