Xiaomi's Redmi Note 14 series will debut next week

Xiaomi
Renders of the Redmi Note 14 in light green and white displayed against a green background.
Xiaomi is gearing up for a hectic week ahead. On September 26, it is set to unveil the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro. But that is not all – Redmi, Xiaomi's budget-friendly sub-brand, has also announced that more devices are on the way.

The Redmi Note 14 series is coming soon


The Redmi Note 14 series is dropping next week, according to a recent post (translated source) from Xiaomi's sub-brand on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The message simply says "See you next week," so the exact announcement day is still up in the air. What we do know is that the new phones will offer better shock resistance, improved waterproofing, and longer software support.

The design of the Redmi Note 14 series has been hinted at, too, showcasing a squircle camera island with three lenses and an LED flash on both devices. However, it is evident that there are two unique designs at play. We are likely to see the Redmi Note 14 and the Redmi Note 14 Pro, and they'll both support 5G connectivity.


One significant upgrade in this series is the enhanced Diamond Structure, which aims to boost the phone's durability and make it more drop-resistant. Plus, some versions of the Note 14 series – likely the Pro model – are expected to come with IP68 dust and water resistance, providing solid protection against dust and water.

Speaking of the Pro model, it recently made an appearance in a 3C certification in China, which showed that it will support 90W fast wired charging. There are also whispers that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset will power this device.

On top of that, the global version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup that includes a telephoto lens. In contrast, the Chinese model is rumored to swap out the telephoto for a macro camera.

Xiaomi is likely to announce the official event date shortly, so we should find out in the coming days when the new Redmi Note 14 series will make its debut. It's safe to say there are probably more models on the way since Xiaomi is known for offering a wide range of options in the Redmi Note lineup. For instance, last year's Redmi Note 13 series featured five different models.
 
Overall, I think the new series looks like a solid upgrade from its predecessor. So, if you are in the market for an affordable Android phone, this is definitely one to keep on your radar.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

