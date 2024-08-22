Redmi Note 14 Pro spotted on certification with 90W fast wired charging
The upcoming Redmi Note 14 Pro has been spotted in a 3C certification in China, and the listing revealed the phone's support for 90W fast wired charging. This will be an upgrade over the phone's predecessor, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which supports 67W wired charging.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro is listed under model number 24115RA8EC. This is reportedly the version that will be sold in the company's home market, which is a fact confirmed by the letter "C" that sits at the end of the model number.
The Redmi Note 13 Pro came with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The new chipset promises to offer 20% faster CPU and 40% faster GPU for an improved gaming experience and 30% better AI performance.
The global version of the Redmi Note 14 Pro is said to come with a triple camera setup with a telephoto camera, while the Chinese model will reportedly replace the telephoto with a macro camera. So far, this is all we know about this device.
Other rumors about the device say that the phone will sport the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, which was announced by Qualcomm a couple of days ago. It seems the Redmi Note 14 Pro will be the first phone to come with this chip when it launches in China next month.
Image Credit - GSMArena
In my opinion, the Redmi Note 14 Pro's leap to 90W fast charging and the debut of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset are exciting upgrades that could make it a standout. Also, global buyers might appreciate Redmi including a telephoto camera over a macro lens, adding more versatility to their photography options.
