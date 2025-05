Xiaomi's homegrown chip has more powerful specs on Geekbench as it rivals Snapdragon 8 Elite AP

Earlier this month Xiaomi unveiled its latest homegrown application processor (AP), the XRING 01. The SoC is built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process node (N3B), recently scored an impressive 3,004,137 score on the AnTuTu benchmark app. That resulted in a close battle among APs used by Android phones between the XRING 01, MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The XRING 01 is being used to power the Xiaomi 15S Pro and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and is equipped with a decacore configuration which includes:





2x Cortex-X925 CPU prime cores running at a maximum clock speed of 3.9GHz.

4x Cortex-A725 CPU performance cores running at a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz.

2x Cortex-A725 CPU performance-efficiency cores running at a maximum clock speed of 1.9GHz.

2x Cortex-A520 CPU efficiency cores running at a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz.





The XRING 01 features a 16-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU and produced 2,709 and 8,125 single-core and multi-core scores respectively on the Geekbench 6 app. The AP was powering the Xiaomi 15S Pro during the test. That compares to the numbers put up by the Snapdragon 8 Elite driving the Xiaomi 15 Pro which were 2919 (single-core) and 8,699 (multi-core). The multi-core score for the XRING 01 shows that it is only 7% slower than Qualcomm's current flagship AP.



