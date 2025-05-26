Xiaomi's homegrown chip has more powerful specs on Geekbench as it rivals Snapdragon 8 Elite AP
Xiaomi's homegrown XRING 01 application processor delivers a competitive Geekbench score.
Earlier this month Xiaomi unveiled its latest homegrown application processor (AP), the XRING 01. The SoC is built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process node (N3B), recently scored an impressive 3,004,137 score on the AnTuTu benchmark app. That resulted in a close battle among APs used by Android phones between the XRING 01, MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The XRING 01 is being used to power the Xiaomi 15S Pro and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra and is equipped with a decacore configuration which includes:
- 2x Cortex-X925 CPU prime cores running at a maximum clock speed of 3.9GHz.
- 4x Cortex-A725 CPU performance cores running at a maximum clock speed of 3.4GHz.
- 2x Cortex-A725 CPU performance-efficiency cores running at a maximum clock speed of 1.9GHz.
- 2x Cortex-A520 CPU efficiency cores running at a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz.
The XRING 01 features a 16-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU and produced 2,709 and 8,125 single-core and multi-core scores respectively on the Geekbench 6 app. The AP was powering the Xiaomi 15S Pro during the test. That compares to the numbers put up by the Snapdragon 8 Elite driving the Xiaomi 15 Pro which were 2919 (single-core) and 8,699 (multi-core). The multi-core score for the XRING 01 shows that it is only 7% slower than Qualcomm's current flagship AP.
The Geekbench test shows a decacore configuration for Xiaomi's in-house XRING 01 AP. | Image credit-Wccftech
Originally, the XRING 01 was said to feature an octa-core configuration with a 1+3+4 build but the Geekbench results show the AP using the aforementioned deca-core setup. It's possible that the original leak that included the octa-core configuration was referencing a slower variant of the chip for different devices. Another possibility is that Xiaomi added the additional two cores to make its in-house AP faster and more competitive with rival chipsets.
What Xiaomi is doing with its in-house chip is no different than what other phone manufacturers have done for several years. Take Apple for example. The iPhone is powered by APs designed by Apple and built by TSMC. Huawei is another company that designs the chipsets for some of its own phones. And Google is reportedly designing the Tensor G5 for the Pixel 10 line from the ground up. The advantage is that these companies can design their chipsets to handle certain exclusive features for their phones.
