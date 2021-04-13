Leak reveals Xiaomi Mi Tab 5 plans
Xiaomi began manufacturing tablets in addition to its other device categories back in 2014, when it launched its Mi Pad series. Since then, it has been gradually adding to the line on a near-yearly basis, until its last tablet—the Mi Pad 4 Plus—marked the beginning of a two-year break in tablet innovations for Xiaomi.
The Mi Pad series has done quiet well in the low-to-mid-range tablet scene ever since it launched the first flagship. In fact, by the time the Mi Pad 2 rolled around, Xiaomi ended up selling out the new model in under a minute.
All Leaked Xiaomi Tablets in one table.— Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) April 11, 2021
I mentioned the battery capacity in the previous post but it was wrong information, sorry.
K81 and K81A is ENUMA and ELISH. Both are tablet. pic.twitter.com/9p0ncEm8pd
Although there was one earlier premature Weibo leak by Digital Chat Station, we still don't know too much about the three new tablets Xiaomi is working on, other than what's in Xiaomiui's tweet: they are currently running under code names Enuma (model K81), Elish (K81A) and Nabul (K82). (The first two names are curiously based on the name of the Babylonian creation myth, Enūma Eliš. Nabu is the god of wisdom in the story, son of the highest god.)
Enuma and Elish will be running on the sturdy Snapdragon 870, while Nabu will sport the slightly downgraded Snapdragon 860. They will all feature 120-Hertz displays, a rather rare commodity in tablets.
We have absolutely no idea when we will have release dates or any further announcements about the apparently upcoming tablets, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.