Leak reveals Xiaomi Mi Tab 5 plans

Although there was one earlier premature Weibo leak by Digital Chat Station , we still don't know too much about the three new tablets Xiaomi is working on, other than what's in Xiaomiui's tweet: they are currently running under code names Enuma (model K81), Elish (K81A) and Nabul (K82). (The first two names are curiously based on the name of the Babylonian creation myth, Enūma Eliš. Nabu is the god of wisdom in the story, son of the highest god.)



