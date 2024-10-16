See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Xiaomi's smart ring to tempt you with option to shrink and expand depending on your size

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables Xiaomi
The Galaxy Ring on a white background.
The Galaxy Ring by Samsung is the most talked-about ring so far. Could Xiaomi change that? | Image source – Samsung

One of the most memorable moments for me in the movie adaption of The Lord of the Rings – a film that has an endless supply of those – is where Isildur triumphantly slices the One Ring from Sauron’s finger. As he picks it up, the One Ring mysteriously shrinks. It found a new master to serve, and Isildur's finger pales in comparison to Sauron's, so the Ring had to become smaller. This scene marks the beginning of the Ring’s journey.

Well, in the realm of modern technology, Xiaomi might be on the verge of making a similar spectacle with a rumored smart ring designed to automatically adapt to your finger size.

Choosing the right size for smart rings has long been a challenge, often requiring users to navigate a confusing array of sizes with a fitting kit.

Once you find a ring that fits, it can be a hassle if you want to wear it on a different finger or pass it to someone else. Imagine giving your chosen one an engagement ring that fits without the need of you checking the finger's girth in advance.

Xiaomi’s upcoming smart ring aims to solve this issue with its innovative auto-adjustable design, as revealed by a recent patent.

According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the ring incorporates an elastic material – likely PVC or rubber – along with a spring mechanism that allows it to dynamically change size. This means that, much like that fateful Ring of Power, Xiaomi's smart ring could fit anyone, regardless of finger size.

But the smart ring isn't just about flexibility; it comes packed with advanced features.

The patent details support for Wi-Fi, a range of cellular networks (from 2G to 5G), NFC, and UWB, along with an impressive array of sensors including proximity, light, acceleration, gyroscope, magnetic, and temperature sensors.

Recommended Stories
With this tech, the ring could facilitate health tracking and communication with other devices, potentially even controlling your phone’s camera. While Xiaomi leads the charge in this innovative direction, Oura is also exploring similar auto-adjustable designs, hinting that the future of smart rings may finally offer a solution to the age-old problem of sizing.

So, stay tuned – this quest for the perfect fit could be just around the corner!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
One of the oldest MVNOs in the U.S. reportedly drops T-Mobile for AT&T
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
Watch out for this Gmail scam that could easily fool you
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber

Latest News

Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
Sony Xperia 1 VI software update brings Wi-Fi 7
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
At just $94.99, the high-end Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds are selling for peanuts
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
iPhone 16 facing a sales ban in Indonesia over an expired certificate and investment issues
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Google Play Store to make app installs easier with an always visible Install button
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones would ditch the Snapdragon chip
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless