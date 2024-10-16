Xiaomi's smart ring to tempt you with option to shrink and expand depending on your size
The Galaxy Ring by Samsung is the most talked-about ring so far. Could Xiaomi change that? | Image source – Samsung
One of the most memorable moments for me in the movie adaption of The Lord of the Rings – a film that has an endless supply of those – is where Isildur triumphantly slices the One Ring from Sauron’s finger. As he picks it up, the One Ring mysteriously shrinks. It found a new master to serve, and Isildur's finger pales in comparison to Sauron's, so the Ring had to become smaller. This scene marks the beginning of the Ring’s journey.
Well, in the realm of modern technology, Xiaomi might be on the verge of making a similar spectacle with a rumored smart ring designed to automatically adapt to your finger size.
Choosing the right size for smart rings has long been a challenge, often requiring users to navigate a confusing array of sizes with a fitting kit.
Once you find a ring that fits, it can be a hassle if you want to wear it on a different finger or pass it to someone else. Imagine giving your chosen one an engagement ring that fits without the need of you checking the finger's girth in advance.
Xiaomi’s upcoming smart ring aims to solve this issue with its innovative auto-adjustable design, as revealed by a recent patent.
According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the ring incorporates an elastic material – likely PVC or rubber – along with a spring mechanism that allows it to dynamically change size. This means that, much like that fateful Ring of Power, Xiaomi's smart ring could fit anyone, regardless of finger size.
But the smart ring isn't just about flexibility; it comes packed with advanced features.
The patent details support for Wi-Fi, a range of cellular networks (from 2G to 5G), NFC, and UWB, along with an impressive array of sensors including proximity, light, acceleration, gyroscope, magnetic, and temperature sensors.
With this tech, the ring could facilitate health tracking and communication with other devices, potentially even controlling your phone’s camera. While Xiaomi leads the charge in this innovative direction, Oura is also exploring similar auto-adjustable designs, hinting that the future of smart rings may finally offer a solution to the age-old problem of sizing.
So, stay tuned – this quest for the perfect fit could be just around the corner!
