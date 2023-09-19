Snag the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G and save 20% at Amazon UK while you still can
Several weeks ago, we covered a fantastic Amazon UK deal on a great budget-friendly device by one of the less popular smartphone brands – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G. Back then, this bad boy was available at 21% off its price tag at the merchant. Incidentally, the deal is still live today. So, if you missed the first chance to take advantage of the savings opportunity, keep in mind that it’s still not too late.
In other words, you can still snatch the affordable but capable Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G for £59 less or grab the LTE-enabled variant for £20 off. Both of these are UK versions of the devices. They come with a two-year warranty for your peace of mind.
With a 6.67-inch display with high resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the phone produces vivid and immersive visuals that justify its price tag pretty decently. There’s also a Snapdragon chipset on board. Albeit far from Qualcomm’s flagship SoCs, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 added on this smartphone delivers good performance, especially when you go easy on it. We recommend steering clear of those demanding 3D gaming titles, though, as the experience you get possibly won’t match your taste.
For a budget device, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G produces decent photos and videos. It sports a 48MP primary camera, complemented by a 13MP selfie shooter. Then again, don’t expect way too much from it. On the battery front, the Android smartphone boasts a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging on board.
Don’t lose heart if you don’t need a 5G-enabled device – the non-5G version of the Xiaomi smartphone is also available at a lower price. However, it comes with a far less exciting discount, available at only 9% off its regular price.
Right off the bat, know you shouldn’t expect too much from the Xiaomi smartphone. As a budget-friendly option, it won’t deliver the same performance as the best Android phones on the market. Still, it’s good enough for casual browsing and binge-watching, which is pretty much all you can expect from a smartphone with an MSRP of £279.00.
In case you’re wondering – no, we don’t think this is the best budget 5G phone you can get on the market right now. However, we believe it provides good value for money, especially the 5G-enabled model, which still sports a 21% lighter price tag at Amazon UK. So, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device to meet your basic needs, this one might be right for you.
