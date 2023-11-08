Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

The awesome Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is currently a steal on Amazon UK perfect for someone on a budget

The thing about Xiaomi's smartphones is that they usually offer more for less money compared to other Android-powered phones. Furthermore, a Xiaomi smartphone becomes irresistible when it's available at a discounted price since it has so many things going for it for so little cash that you just can't resist buying one while it's on sale.

Well, today, those located in the UK can feel the temptation of getting a new, awesome Xiaomi for less once more. Amazon UK is currently selling the nice Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G mid-ranger for 34% off its price, which means you can now snag one for £110 less if you pull the trigger on this deal right now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Save £110!

Grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G from Amazon UK and save £110 in the process. The phone has good performance and is a real bargain at its current price at the retailer
£110 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a solid mid-range Snapdragon 695 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming YouTube videos with ease.

Also, the phone has a dedicated slot for a microSD card on board, allowing you to expand the built-in storage space in case you think that 128GB won't be enough to house all of your photos of your dog or cat.

Speaking of photos, we should mention that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G sports a 108MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos. However, the shooter can only record videos in 1080p, which is not bad, but it's not that great, either.

In terms of battery life, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes equipped with a huge 5000mAh power cell, giving it up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. In addition to that, the phone supports 67W wired charging, capable of filling the tank in about 55 minutes. On top of that, there is also a charger inside the box, which is pretty awesome.

With decent specs and now a pretty affordable price tag, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is a total bargain and a must-have phone for someone in the market for a handset with decent specs at a budget price. However, keep in mind that this deal won't be available forever, so tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag a brand-new Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G at a discounted price from Amazon UK while you can.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

