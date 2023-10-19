The awesome Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G mid-ranger is currently a real bang for your buck on Amazon UK

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G: Save £100! Grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G from Amazon UK and save £100. The phone has good performance and is a real bargain at the moment. £100 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

With a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G can deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. The phone also packs a dedicated slot for a memory card, allowing you to expand the built-in storage space in case 128GB won't be enough for your needs.Additionally, the phone sports a huge 108MP main camera, which takes pretty decent photos. Unfortunately, the phone can shoot videos only in 1080p resolution, which is not bad, but it's not ideal either.Fortunately, that's not how things are with battery life. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery, which can keep on going for up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage, of course. There is also 67W wired charging on board, which is capable of filling the tank in about 55 minutes. Oh, there is a charger inside the box as well, which is pretty nice.The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G may not be a mobile powerhouse, but it's still a nice phone and an awesome bargain at its current price. So, don't waste any more time! Tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with a sweet discount from Amazon UK while you still can.