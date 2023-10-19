The awesome Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G mid-ranger is currently a real bang for your buck on Amazon UK

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

A few weeks ago, we reported that Amazon UK is offering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with a sweet 31% discount, letting you save £100 on this nice mid-ranger. And even though a lot has happened since then — ahem, Amazon Prime Day — the retailer is still selling this awesome mid-ranger with the same discount. In other words, you have another chance to score sweet savings on this amazing phone if you capitalize on this deal.

Grab the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G from Amazon UK and save £100.
With a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G can deal with daily tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. The phone also packs a dedicated slot for a memory card, allowing you to expand the built-in storage space in case 128GB won't be enough for your needs.

Additionally, the phone sports a huge 108MP main camera, which takes pretty decent photos. Unfortunately, the phone can shoot videos only in 1080p resolution, which is not bad, but it's not ideal either.

Fortunately, that's not how things are with battery life. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery, which can keep on going for up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage, of course. There is also 67W wired charging on board, which is capable of filling the tank in about 55 minutes. Oh, there is a charger inside the box as well, which is pretty nice.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G may not be a mobile powerhouse, but it's still a nice phone and an awesome bargain at its current price. So, don't waste any more time! Tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with a sweet discount from Amazon UK while you still can.
