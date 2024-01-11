Xiaomi’s new Poco X6 and X6 Pro mid-range phones offer premium features
Xiaomi’s Poco brand focuses on mid-range smartphones that more often than not pack premium features that you’d only expect to get in a flagship. The previous Poco F5 series were very decent mid-rangers that offered similar specs as other phones from much bigger brands, but for a lower price.
The new Poco X6 and X6 Pro are no exception, so if you’re in the market for a mid-range phone with solid hardware and up to date software, Xiaomi’s new phones seem like a great choice, at least on paper.
They also come with 16-megapixel selfie snappers and the same amount of memory: 8/256GB and 8/256GB. Even the triple camera configuration is the same: 64-megapixel main sensor (with OIS), 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel macro.
The main difference between the two Xiaomi phones is the chipset. While Poco X6 Pro is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, the vanilla Poco X6 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.
It’s also important to note that Poco X6 Pro is Xiaomi’s first mid-range smartphone to ship with HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. Its sibling, the Poco X6, still runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, although Xiaomi confirmed an update will be released soon.
Xiaomi announced that Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro will be available globally for as low as $250 and $320, respectively. They will not be introduced in the US, but you’ll definitely find them across Europe.
The difference between the two are minimal, despite the “Pro” in the name of the more expensive model. For example, both phones have 6.67-inch AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, something that you usually get with a flagship.
Poco X6 Pro
