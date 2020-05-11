Huawei P30 Pro New Edition goes official with Google apps, more storage

The Huawei P30 Pro quickly became one of the most popular flagships in 2019 and now the company is revamping the device in Europe to maintain its competitiveness in the increasingly saturated market.

Google apps come pre-installed





The P30 Pro was the final Huawei flagship to ship with Google services on board before the US trade ban was implemented a year ago and that is most certainly an important title to hold. It means the newly announced P30 Pro New Edition model can offer Google apps and services pre-installed, unlike the newer Huawei P40 Pro





There is also a whopping 256GB of storage as standard, up from 128GB on the original, and an impressive 8GB of RAM. On the software side of things, buyers can expect to find the EMUI 10.1 overlay backed up by Android 10.





Completing the package is a 6.5-inch OLED display and the same quad-camera system that wowed users in 2019. The latter features a powerful 40-megapixel main camera that supports Night Mode coupled with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope zoom camera.





The Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is available to pre-order in Germany starting today for €749 in Aurora, Silver Frost, and Black. Shipments begin May 31st and those of you that pre-order will be eligible for a free pair of FreeBuds 3 earphones and a Huawei Mini speaker. You can also purchase the Huawei Watch GT at the discounted price of €99.