$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Display Xiaomi

Xiaomi patents an all edge curved screen phone

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Xiaomi patents an all-edge curved screen phone
Some trends in the tech world just don’t want to fade away, and one of those is the endless desire to curve screen edges. It all started with the Galaxy Note Edge in 2014, but it wasn’t until the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge that the trend gained popularity.

With time, however, curved displays started feeling more like a cumbersome gimmick than the beautiful innovation it was meant to be and its flame dwindled in the wind of progress. In recent years, the feature has boiled down to just a slight curve in flagship devices.

Having said that, it would seem some mobile phone manufacturers out there are trying to light the fire once again. In February this year, Xiaomi patented a design with an 88˚ curved screen, covering almost everything besides the edges and the back. Now the company pushes the idea of the curved display even further to the extreme.

The new patent envisions a waterfall display that envelops all four sides including the edges, which is much more difficult to achieve. The additional screen real estate could probably be used for displaying notifications, battery status, or other general information. There is also a possibility that pressure sensitivity could be added for additional functionality thanks to the whole lack of buttons thing.


Are buttonless, portless phones the future?


As the patent (via LetsGoDigital) shows below, Xiaomi has not only stretched the screen to hug all of the device’s front but has also removed all ports and buttons on the sides. What’s more, you won’t find any camera cutouts or notches to disrupt the beautiful flawlessness of the panel.

How will you take selfies, you ask? Well, Xiaomi is one of the first to start experimenting with under-display cameras and has reached its third variation of that technology. The company is expected to release the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 this year, which is rumored to have one.

The back of the patеnted phone also features a peculiar design. We can see the large cutout for the camera, but there is also one right below it that doesn't portray any clear purpose.

Nevertheless, it is doubtful that such extreme designs will come back in fashion. They are not practical in more ways than one, and users seem to have lost interest in them. On the other hand, the idea of port- and buttonless mobile devices is starting to creep up, and it might not be too long until it becomes the new mainstream approach.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

HTC reports strong June revenue as it battles its way out of the red
by Joshua Swingle,  1
HTC reports strong June revenue as it battles its way out of the red
Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may keep us waiting until 2022
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Samsung's impressive Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may keep us waiting until 2022
Poll: Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Poll: Steve Jobs was right, nobody needs a stylus. Do you?
Joe Biden wants the FTC to draft new rules for the right to repair
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  6
Joe Biden wants the FTC to draft new rules for the right to repair
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will officially ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will officially ditch Qualcomm for MediaTek
Get your mojo working with this Harman Kardon portable speaker - now at $180 off
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Get your mojo working with this Harman Kardon portable speaker - now at $180 off
$180 off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless