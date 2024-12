Xiaomi Pad 7 edges closer to global markets

According to the listing, the tablet will feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, just like its Chinese counterpart. It’s equipped with 12GB of RAM and runs on an Android 15 -based OS. While the listing doesn’t reveal much else, that’s no problem since the device has already launched in China, so its specs are no mystery.The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro share identical 11.2-inch LCD displays, offering a 3200 x 2136 resolution, a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Both models also feature the same 8,850 mAh battery capacity.However, the Pad 7 supports 45W wired fast charging, while the Pro model steps it up with 67W wired fast charging. Another key difference lies in their chipsets: the Pad 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, setting it apart from its sibling.The standard Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter, while the Pad 7 Pro steps up the game with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.As for pricing, the global cost hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be similar to its predecessor, starting around $350 and increasing with higher storage options. I think that with its solid specs and iPad-inspired design, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the budget tablet market. So, if you’ve been considering getting one, keep an eye out for its global release.