Xiaomi Pad 7 edges closer to global markets
After the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro debuted in China back in late October, it looks like the time is coming for the series, or at least part of it, to hit global markets, too.
The standard Xiaomi Pad 7 recently appeared on the Geekbench database with an Indian model number, strongly hinting at its arrival in India. However, if it’s set to launch there, it’s likely to roll out to other markets as well.
According to the listing, the tablet will feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, just like its Chinese counterpart. It’s equipped with 12GB of RAM and runs on an Android 15-based OS. While the listing doesn’t reveal much else, that’s no problem since the device has already launched in China, so its specs are no mystery.
However, the Pad 7 supports 45W wired fast charging, while the Pro model steps it up with 67W wired fast charging. Another key difference lies in their chipsets: the Pad 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, setting it apart from its sibling.
As for pricing, the global cost hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be similar to its predecessor, starting around $350 and increasing with higher storage options. I think that with its solid specs and iPad-inspired design, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the budget tablet market. So, if you’ve been considering getting one, keep an eye out for its global release.
The standard Xiaomi Pad 7 recently appeared on the Geekbench database with an Indian model number, strongly hinting at its arrival in India. However, if it’s set to launch there, it’s likely to roll out to other markets as well.
The tablet on the Geekbench database. | Image credit – MySmartPrice
According to the listing, the tablet will feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, just like its Chinese counterpart. It’s equipped with 12GB of RAM and runs on an Android 15-based OS. While the listing doesn’t reveal much else, that’s no problem since the device has already launched in China, so its specs are no mystery.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 and Pad 7 Pro share identical 11.2-inch LCD displays, offering a 3200 x 2136 resolution, a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Both models also feature the same 8,850 mAh battery capacity.
However, the Pad 7 supports 45W wired fast charging, while the Pro model steps it up with 67W wired fast charging. Another key difference lies in their chipsets: the Pad 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, setting it apart from its sibling.
The standard Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter, while the Pad 7 Pro steps up the game with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
As for pricing, the global cost hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’s expected to be similar to its predecessor, starting around $350 and increasing with higher storage options. I think that with its solid specs and iPad-inspired design, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the budget tablet market. So, if you’ve been considering getting one, keep an eye out for its global release.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: