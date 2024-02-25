Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699





Its standout feature is its 12.4-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, promising stunning visuals regardless of the task you are performing. Sporting a 3048x2032 resolution and 294 pixels per inch (PPI), you can expect razor-sharp clarity and a screen large enough to be productive with. Note that the refresh rate will be adjusted between 30 and 144hz automatically depending on the usage, but users will have the ability to set it manually to 60, 90 or 144Hz.





Images credit: Xiaomi





Powering this tablet is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. This chipset ensures that the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 handles demanding tasks with speed and smoothness. Battery life should also not be a big concern as this tablet has a rather large 10000mAh battery and 120W HyperCharge technology, which ensures that you can recharge as fast as possible.



As far as software, the Pad 6S Pro 12.4 comes with Xiaomi's HyperOS for that interconnected experience that features like Home Screen+, Cross-device collaboration, and Xiaomi Smart Hub (to control smart home devices) provide. Additionally, the Pad 6S Pro 12.4 comes with even more convenient features such as allowing you to seamlessly take notes using your smartphone's camera and answer phone calls directly from your tablet.





Full specifications

Below are the full specifications for the Pad 6S Pro 12.4:









Images credit: Xiaomi





Cameras and accessories

Complementing the 4k/60fps 50MP rear camera and the 1080p/30fps 32MP front camera is a little treat for content creators with "Director mode" within the Camera app. This mode will turn your Pad 6S Pro 12.4 into a professional monitoring tool when paired with your smartphone, allowing you to display up to four cameras and four monitors at one time on one screen.





For those who prefer a traditional workflow, the Xiaomi Focus Pen and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Touchpad Keyboard transform the tablet into a portable workstation. The pen's 8192 pressure levels and 5ms latency mimic the feel of writing on paper, while the touchpad adds precision to editing tasks.



The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 will be available globally in Graphite Grey with two storage options (256GB and 512GB) starting at €699. The Xiaomi Focus Pen and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Touchpad Keyboard are sold separately.



