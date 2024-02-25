Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro



At MWC in Barcelona, Xiaomi today announced the global unveiling of a trio of new wearable devices. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Watch 2 are designed for those who want to monitor their health and fitness while tracking their workouts and other forms of exercise.

The Xiaomi Smart Band Pro 8 features a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate







First, let's take a look at the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro. The band is equipped with a 1.74-inch AMOLED display, an upgraded 60Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 336 x 480. It is even protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and a light sensor makes sure that the display can be comfortably viewed at all times. The device features what Xiaomi calls "professional-level sports tracking" as it has over 150 sports modes. Runners can set their individual running speed before starting to run with pace reminders to help them stay on track. The Smart Band 8 Pro offers 3D exercise animation helping users stretch and warm up properly.









The band also sports a 4-channel heart rate monitoring module allowing users to have their heart rate tracked throughout the whole day. And the 289mAh battery lasts 23% longer than the previous model. With "typical use," users can get 14 days on a single charge, two days longer than the Smart Band 8 Pro's predecessor. With GNSS positioning, users can keep track of their location even without their phone. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is protected from water down to a depth of 5ATM (165 feet).





The device now features quick-release band release on both sides of the body making it quick and easy to change straps. The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, which will be available in black and silver, features over 200 watch faces. The band will be available through official Xiaomi channels and will be priced at 69 EUR and up ($75).





Also introduced today is the Xiaomi Watch S3 which features a classic watch design and a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. The timepiece has an interchangeable bezel system that changes the look of the watch when a new bezel is snapped into place. With portrait auto keying, the user can embed personal data into portrait photos that can be used as a watch face. Speaking of which, there are over 180 watch faces that users can choose from.





The Xiaomi Watch S3 will run as long as 15 days between charges and a quick 5-minute charge will keep the watch running for as long as two days. Users can operate the device with one hand by using gestures such as a flip of the wrist to decline phone calls, take photos through a paired phone, and check the weather. It comes with over 150 sports modes including winter sports which are included for the first time on the global variant of the timepiece.









The Watch S3 comes with a 12-channel heart rate monitoring module that delivers a more accurate reading than found on previous devices. The watch also offers precise positioning thanks to L1+L5 dual-band GNSS, The watch also tracks the wearer's sleep patterns over seven days and assigns a "Sleep Animal" to represent how well the user has been sleeping over the last week.





The Xiaomi Watch S3, which runs the Xiaomi HyperOS system, will be available from official Xiaomi channels priced at 149 EUR ($161) and up.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 runs on Google's WearOS







Lastly, the Xiaomi Watch 2 was introduced and this timepiece runs Google's WearOS which means that the UI will be familiar to many. It is pre-installed with five of the most commonly used apps and supports over 200 third-party apps. The Xiaomi Watch 2 is powered by the Snapdragon W5+Gen 1 Wearable platform and carries a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and comes with your choice of black or silver straps. The 495mAh battery can run as long as 65 hours between charges with typical use.











The Watch 2 comes with a camera remote feature that allows users to preview their mobile camera before they take a photo or start recording video. The device has over 160 sports modes and can help users position themselves thanks to the dual-band L1+L5 GNSS. The watch includes a 12-channel heart rate monitoring module sensor and Xiaomi states that "An enhanced sleeping monitoring algorithm integrates blood oxygen and breath data for comprehensive analysis and more accurate health-related data."





Available from official Xiaomi channels, the Xiaomi Watch 2 is priced at 199 EUR ($215) and up.

