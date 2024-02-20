Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The mid-range Xiaomi Pad 6 gets a tempting price cut at Amazon UK; get one at 19% off

Deals
The mid-range Xiaomi Pad 6 sees a tempting price cut at Amazon UK; get one at 19% off
Do you need a decent mid-range tablet with a delicate design and Android 13 at a reasonable price? If you also happen to live in the UK, you might want to check out the Xiaomi Pad 6, now available at 19% off on Amazon UK. With a super lightweight design and ultra-slim bezels, the slate gives you a compact way out of boredom at a bargain.

Debuting in the summer of 2023, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is one of the best Android tablets. Still considered relatively new, the device hasn’t been offered at discounted prices way too often on Amazon UK. As far as we know, the current 19% discount has been outmatched only once this year, but the deal remained live for a very short time. So, if you’d like to add it to your tech collection, know that you can’t go wrong by pulling the trigger on this cool offer.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is now 19% off on Amazon UK

Amazon UK is now letting you snag the mid-range Xiaomi Pad 6 with a two-year warranty at a 19% cheaper price. The slate has ultra-slim bezels, a great 144Hz 11-inch display with 2.8K resolution, an octa-core Snapdragon processor, and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
£70 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

Aside from its super slim and compact design, the Pad 6 features a great 144Hz 11-inch display with Dolby Vision, HDR10 support, and 2.8K resolution. You might also appreciate the fact that the front screen features Gorilla Glass 3 for better protection against bumps and scratches.

Ideal for video streaming and web browsing, this puppy also features a quad-speaker system optimized for Dolby Atmos, giving you immersive stereo sound. As for its performance, being powered by the Snapdragon 870, this bad boy gives you reasonably good performance for its price range.

This particular model that’s now enjoying a 19% markdown at Amazon UK comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It also offers a decent camera setup for video chats and an 8,840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

According to Xiaomi, this bad boy can stream videos for up to 16 hours. With the charger in the box, you can replenish the battery back 0-100% in 99 minutes.

While the Pad 6 isn’t exactly a knight in shining armor, its display, slim design, and reasonable performance make it a worthwhile choice for Android users. And now that it’s £70 cheaper than usual, it provides even more value for money.

