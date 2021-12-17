Notification Center

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils its new TV Stick, now with 4K streaming capabilities

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Xiaomi launches its new TV Stick, now with 4K streaming capabilities
There is no shortage of Android TV streaming devices on the market, but that doesn’t seem to stop manufacturers from making more and more. Xiaomi is no stranger to this type of product, of course, given its wide range of electronics. The company has just come out with the brand new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K.

Previous similar products from Xiaomi include the Mi Box and Mi TV Stick. The difference with this new iteration is, as the name suggests, the added 4K resolution support. There hasn’t been an official announcement for it yet (and there might not be), but it already has its own product page on the company’s website.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Android 11 and Chromecast installed, with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall UI custom skin over it. There's support for HDR10, as well as AV1, H.264, H.265, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, and VP9 decoding.

The chip powering the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is not mentioned anywhere, however, the description says it is a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor. There is 2GB of RAM onboard, and 8GB of available internal storage. The Google Play Store is also accessible, so users have access to all the apps Android TV 11 can make use of.

Other than the internal specs mentioned, the streaming device itself, including the remote control, is not that different from the company’s previous products.

Speaking of the remote, it has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but note that those buttons may vary depending on where in the world you are situated. Additionally, there are buttons to turn on the Google Assistant, volume controls, home, and a power button.

Xiaomi is yet to put up a price for the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, but judging by its previous streaming devices it will likely be an affordable option. Current competitors are the Realme 4k Smart Google TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which go for around $40-$50.

