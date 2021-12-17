Xiaomi unveils its new TV Stick, now with 4K streaming capabilities

Xiaomi unveils its new TV Stick, now with 4K streaming capabilities0
The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K comes with Android 11 and Chromecast installed, with Xiaomi’s own PatchWall UI custom skin over it. There's support for HDR10, as well as AV1, H.264, H.265, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, and VP9 decoding.
Other than the internal specs mentioned, the streaming device itself, including the remote control, is not that different from the company’s previous products.
Speaking of the remote, it has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, but note that those buttons may vary depending on where in the world you are situated. Additionally, there are buttons to turn on the Google Assistant, volume controls, home, and a power button.
Xiaomi is yet to put up a price for the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, but judging by its previous streaming devices it will likely be an affordable option. Current competitors are the Realme 4k Smart Google TV Stick and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which go for around $40-$50.