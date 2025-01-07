Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could outshine the competition with a much bigger battery and slimmer design

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Flip in purple and black color, shown front and back.
Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi

Xiaomi introduced its first flip foldable smartphone last year alongside the book-style Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. Although it only hit the global market in late September, buzz about its successor is already building – and the rumors sound pretty exciting.

A new tip from a source on X suggests the Mix Flip 2 will feature a 5,600 to 5,700 mAh battery. That's a notable upgrade from the original Mix Flip's 4,780 mAh capacity and a boost that's sure to be appreciated.

The Mix Flip 2 is also rumored to be both thinner and lighter than its predecessor. For reference, the original Mix Flip measures 7.6 mm when unfolded, 16 mm when folded, and weighs 190 grams (6.70 oz). If the next-gen model slims down further, it could be more competitive with devices like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is 6.9 mm unfolded, and Motorola's Razr (2024), at 7.25 mm unfolded.


As for the battery, if the leak holds up, it would have the largest battery of the three, which could be a major win. For comparison, even the next generation Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a 4,000 mAh battery. Battery life has always been a bit of a weak spot for flip foldables, so Xiaomi might just have figured out how to improve it.

Beyond this, details about the next-gen Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 remain scarce. However, earlier leaks hint that it could come with wireless charging – something the first generation lacked.

On top of that, the Mix Flip 2 might feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, which wouldn't be a shock given that the current model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If this pans out, it will position Xiaomi's upcoming foldable as a direct rival to the next Galaxy Z Flip 7, which will likely be the only other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flip foldable on the global market.

The Mix Flip 2, like its predecessor, is expected to hit shelves globally rather than being limited to China. As soon as we learn more, we'll keep you in the loop, but so far, this follow-up is looking quite promising.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

