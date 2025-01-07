Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could outshine the competition with a much bigger battery and slimmer design
Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi
Xiaomi introduced its first flip foldable smartphone last year alongside the book-style Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. Although it only hit the global market in late September, buzz about its successor is already building – and the rumors sound pretty exciting.
A new tip from a source on X suggests the Mix Flip 2 will feature a 5,600 to 5,700 mAh battery. That's a notable upgrade from the original Mix Flip's 4,780 mAh capacity and a boost that's sure to be appreciated.
The Mix Flip 2 is also rumored to be both thinner and lighter than its predecessor. For reference, the original Mix Flip measures 7.6 mm when unfolded, 16 mm when folded, and weighs 190 grams (6.70 oz). If the next-gen model slims down further, it could be more competitive with devices like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is 6.9 mm unfolded, and Motorola's Razr (2024), at 7.25 mm unfolded.
First leak of 2025— Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) January 5, 2025
Xiaomi MIX FLIP: 4780mah
Xiaomi MIX FLIP 2: 5600~5700mah
FLIP 2 is thinner and lighter than 1st gen
As for the battery, if the leak holds up, it would have the largest battery of the three, which could be a major win. For comparison, even the next generation Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a 4,000 mAh battery. Battery life has always been a bit of a weak spot for flip foldables, so Xiaomi might just have figured out how to improve it.
Beyond this, details about the next-gen Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 remain scarce. However, earlier leaks hint that it could come with wireless charging – something the first generation lacked.
The Mix Flip 2, like its predecessor, is expected to hit shelves globally rather than being limited to China. As soon as we learn more, we'll keep you in the loop, but so far, this follow-up is looking quite promising.
