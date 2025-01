Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 could outshine the competition with a much bigger battery and slimmer design

Xiaomi Mix Flip. | Image credit – Xiaomi

First leak of 2025



Xiaomi MIX FLIP: 4780mah



Xiaomi MIX FLIP 2: 5600~5700mah



FLIP 2 is thinner and lighter than 1st gen — Kartikey Singh (@That_Kartikey) January 5, 2025





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Galaxy Z Flip 7

As for the battery, if the leak holds up, it would have the largest battery of the three, which could be a major win. For comparison, even the next generation Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to feature a 4,000 mAh battery. Battery life has always been a bit of a weak spot for flip foldables, so Xiaomi might just have figured out how to improve it.Beyond this, details about the next-gen Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 remain scarce. However, earlier leaks hint that it could come with wireless charging – something the first generation lacked.On top of that, the Mix Flip 2 might feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, which wouldn't be a shock given that the current model runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . If this pans out, it will position Xiaomi's upcoming foldable as a direct rival to the next, which will likely be the only other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flip foldable on the global market.The Mix Flip 2, like its predecessor, is expected to hit shelves globally rather than being limited to China. As soon as we learn more, we'll keep you in the loop, but so far, this follow-up is looking quite promising.