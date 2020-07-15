Xiaomi's latest true wireless earphones are ridiculously cheap

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were announced earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to both Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.





To attract customers on even tighter budgets, though, Xiaomi has today introduced a toned-down version of the product dubbed Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic.

True wireless earphones for less than €50





Design wise, the wireless earphones in question look very similar to their standard counterpart. Xiaomi has once again adopted a thick stem on each earbud and an AirPods-like universal in-ear design that skips on the popular swappable silicone tips.





There is also a fairly compact charging case that provides up to 20 hours of charge when combined with the 5 hours that the earbuds alone support. That is on par with most other premium earbuds and, to make charging simple, Xiaomi has included a USB-C port rather than an older microUSB connector.





As for features, Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic support in-ear detection. That means they will automatically connect to your phone when placed inside your ear and pause music when taken out.





If you wish to use only one earbud at a time, that is also possible thanks to Single Ear mode. To make the pairing process as easy as possible, Xiaomi has added support for quick pop-up pairing too.





Perhaps the most impressive feature of all, however, is the price. True wireless earphones typically cost over €100 in Europe and many even cross the €200 price point barrier, but Xiaomi has decided to go in the opposite direction.





The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic will be available to purchase for only €39.99 in Europe, which is less than 1/4th of the price of AirPods, as Xiaomi itself boasted today. Even more impressive is the fact that Xiaomi is offering an 'Early Bird' price of €29.99.



