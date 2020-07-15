Wearables Xiaomi

Xiaomi's latest true wireless earphones are ridiculously cheap

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jul 15, 2020, 8:00 AM
Xiaomi's latest true wireless earphones are ridiculously cheap
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were announced earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to both Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.

To attract customers on even tighter budgets, though, Xiaomi has today introduced a toned-down version of the product dubbed Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic.

True wireless earphones for less than €50


Design wise, the wireless earphones in question look very similar to their standard counterpart. Xiaomi has once again adopted a thick stem on each earbud and an AirPods-like universal in-ear design that skips on the popular swappable silicone tips. 

There is also a fairly compact charging case that provides up to 20 hours of charge when combined with the 5 hours that the earbuds alone support. That is on par with most other premium earbuds and, to make charging simple, Xiaomi has included a USB-C port rather than an older microUSB connector. 

As for features, Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic support in-ear detection. That means they will automatically connect to your phone when placed inside your ear and pause music when taken out. 

If you wish to use only one earbud at a time, that is also possible thanks to Single Ear mode. To make the pairing process as easy as possible, Xiaomi has added support for quick pop-up pairing too. 

Perhaps the most impressive feature of all, however, is the price. True wireless earphones typically cost over €100 in Europe and many even cross the €200 price point barrier, but Xiaomi has decided to go in the opposite direction.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic will be available to purchase for only €39.99 in Europe, which is less than 1/4th of the price of AirPods, as Xiaomi itself boasted today. Even more impressive is the fact that Xiaomi is offering an 'Early Bird' price of €29.99. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Pixelworks interview: how OnePlus took a Samsung display and made it better
Popular stories
Juicy Galaxy Z Fold 2 specs leak lists 120Hz display, five cameras, 5G, more
Popular stories
OnePlus is giving away the first ten Nord 5G smartphones via Twitter
Popular stories
OnePlus Buds name and more OnePlus Nord 5G specs are confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ in 2020?
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 5G network may get some sort of a boost at the next major Un-carrier event
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
The next Google Nest will be announced on July 13
Popular stories
Google can't protect you from Joker malware, so it's time to delete these dangerous apps

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless