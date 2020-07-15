Xiaomi's latest true wireless earphones are ridiculously cheap
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 were announced earlier this year as a cheaper alternative to both Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds.
To attract customers on even tighter budgets, though, Xiaomi has today introduced a toned-down version of the product dubbed Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic.
True wireless earphones for less than €50
There is also a fairly compact charging case that provides up to 20 hours of charge when combined with the 5 hours that the earbuds alone support. That is on par with most other premium earbuds and, to make charging simple, Xiaomi has included a USB-C port rather than an older microUSB connector.
If you wish to use only one earbud at a time, that is also possible thanks to Single Ear mode. To make the pairing process as easy as possible, Xiaomi has added support for quick pop-up pairing too.
Perhaps the most impressive feature of all, however, is the price. True wireless earphones typically cost over €100 in Europe and many even cross the €200 price point barrier, but Xiaomi has decided to go in the opposite direction.
The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic will be available to purchase for only €39.99 in Europe, which is less than 1/4th of the price of AirPods, as Xiaomi itself boasted today. Even more impressive is the fact that Xiaomi is offering an 'Early Bird' price of €29.99.