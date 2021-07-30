Latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leak tips RAM and storage options

Latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leak tips RAM and storage options0
Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage?
A TENAA listing (via MySmartPrice) related to what’s believed to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 reveals that the standard model will launch with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the inside.
The listing also corroborates the presence of 5G network support, a connectivity option likely enabled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. Dual-SIM card support is also on the cards for customers in China.
A 4,500mAh battery is also said to be on the cards alongside support for 120W fast charging. Some form of wireless charging is extremely likely too. As for software, expect Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 4 to ship with Android 11 straight out of the box.