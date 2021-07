Latest Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 leak tips RAM and storage options

Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage?

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is set to be announced in the coming months and following several rumors about the design, a new leak reveals some important details about the inside of the smartphone.A TENAA listing (via) related to what’s believed to be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 reveals that the standard model will launch with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the inside.A pricier variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is seemingly in the works too. While you shouldn’t expect microSD card support, the possibility of versions with higher storage counts shouldn’t be discarded.The listing also corroborates the presence of 5G network support, a connectivity option likely enabled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. Dual-SIM card support is also on the cards for customers in China.No additional details were revealed by the listing, though there are plenty of rumors floating around. For example, it’s believed the Mi Mix 4 will use an all-screen design and under-panel selfie camera.A 4,500mAh battery is also said to be on the cards alongside support for 120W fast charging. Some form of wireless charging is extremely likely too. As for software, expect Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 4 to ship with Android 11 straight out of the box.